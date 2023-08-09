Japan Women vs Sweden Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th August 2023

Japan Women will face off against Sweden Women at Eden Park in the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Japan Women vs Sweden Women Preview

Japan’s flawless campaign thus far in the tournament has raised expectations over their title credentials. They defeated Norway 3-1 in the round of 16 on Thursday to extend their winning streak to four games at the World Cup. The 2011 champions have glory in their sights as they push on in Australia and New Zealand.

Japan are set to face familiar opponents, who have worked hard in the competition to deserve a place up the ladder. Sweden prevailed in their previous two clashes, defeating Japan 3-1 and 3-0. However, their overall head-to-head record is in favor of the Asians. Both teams have been impressive defensively, conceding once each in their last four matches.

Sweden are in search of their first Women's World Cup title. They have won bronze on three occasions and were runners-up in 2003 against the United States, whom they knocked out a few days ago to reach this stage. Sweden also prevailed over Italy (5-0), South Africa (2-1) and Argentina (2-0) to earn their stripes in the showpiece.

Blagult are set to face a team with bags of stamina. Japan have passed the test of endurance at this tournament and in previous competitions. They will certainly make the most of this opportunity, but Sweden’s showing against the USA established the validity of their fortitude to survive in a tight spot.

Japan vs Sweden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Japan have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes against Sweden.

Japan have scored 19 goals against one in their last five matches.

Japan have played 36 World Cup matches, winning 18, while Sweden boast 44 World Cup games and 26 victories.

Sweden have scored 12 goals and conceded four in their last five matches.

Japan have won their last five matches while Sweden have won four times and drawn once.

Japan vs Sweden Prediction

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa will be keen on improving her tally of five goals to keep a stranglehold on the tournament’s scoring chart. Another bright spot of the team is Mina Tanaka, who boasts two goals and three assists.

Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt is interestingly leading Sweden’s scoring chart with three goals. She is becoming one of the most dreaded attacking players despite her back-half position. Ilestedt is deadly from set pieces as her aerial ability continues to cause problems for opponents.

Japan come into this match as the favorites based on form and staying power, and we are backing them to succeed.

Prediction: Japan 2-1 Sweden

Japan vs Sweden Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Japan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Japan to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sweden to score - Yes