Jay Rodriguez was doing a Q&A with SportBible last night and was asked a lot of interesting questions. He was asked the question every single footballer gets in his interview - ‘Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who's better?’

The Burnley star picked the Portuguese star as the better player among the two in the question. He pointed out that fact Ronaldo has played in and dominated multiple leagues is a big factor in picking him over Messi. He said:

Cristiano Ronaldo. Obviously Lionel Messi is unbelievable, but I love the fact Ronaldo has moved to different leagues and dominated. He's definitely the best for me.

Jay Rodriguez chooses between Premier League legends Gerrard and Lampard

Jay Rodriguez was then asked to pick between Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard as well and he went with the Liverpool legend. Jay Rodriguez acknowledged that both the midfielders were legends but did not mention why he was picking the Rangers manager over the Chelsea boss. He said:

They're both legends, but I'm going to pick Gerrard. I were lucky enough to train with both of them at England and they were the best I've seen. They had the aura of what they'd already achieved, but they worked so hard and some of their finishing was the best I've ever seen. They demanded a lot from everyone around them. They were physically strong, could run all day and their technique was world class.

Jay Rodriguez has spent the majority of his time in the Premier League and has faced some of the best defenders. He was then asked by SportBible to pick between Virgil van Dijk and Vincent Kompany.

The Burnley forward sided with the Liverpool star as they have played together at Southampton. Jay Rodriguez also went on to claim that Van Dijk is the best defender in the world right now and could play in any team. He said:

Van Dijk. I've played with him and managed to get to know him as a person. He's a great guy. For me, he's the best in the world. When he came to Southampton, I watched him play and thought he could play in any position, in any team. He's that good.