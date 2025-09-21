Jeddah Club vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2025

Jeddah Club will host Al-Nassr at the Alinma Stadium on Tuesday in the round of 32 of the 2025-26 Saudi Arabian King's Cup campaign. The home side closed out their league campaign last season without a win in their final eight games, but have begun the new season with two wins in two and will be looking to test their mettle against top-flight opposition in the domestic cup this week.

They picked up a 2-1 win over 10-man Al-Wehda last time out, falling behind after four minutes before goals from Abdullah Mahbub and Sumaihan Al-Nabit secured maximum points for Robertinho's men.

Al-Nassr are flying at the moment, but will break from their early title charge in the Saudi Pro League this week as they turn their attention to cup football. They thrashed Al-Riyadh 5-1 in their last outing, featuring goals from three different players, including summer arrival Joao Felix and team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who both netted braces.

The visitors faced Al-Hazem at this stage of the competition last season, winning 2-1, and will be targeting a positive start to this year's edition as well.

Jeddah Club vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Jeddah have been knocked out in the first round in each of their last four appearances in the King's Cup.

Al-Nassr are six-time winners of the domestic cup, although their most recent triumph came back in 1990.

Jeddah have scored five goals in the second tier this term. Only Al-Raed (6) and league leaders Al-Ula (8) have managed more.

Al-Alami are the highest-scoring side in the Saudi Arabian top-flight this season with 12 goals scored in just three matches.

Jeddah Club vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Jeddah are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous 12 games. They are, however, badly mismatched ahead of Tuesday's game and will most likely aim to avoid a blowout defeat.

Al-Nassr have won their last four games on the bounce, scoring 17 goals in that period and conceding just one. They are clear favorites for the midweek clash and should have little trouble winning this one.

Prediction: Jeddah Club 1-3 Al-Nassr

Jeddah Club vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

