Jeju FC vs Anyang Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025 

Jeju FC and Anyang will trade tackles in a K1 League matchday 22 fixture on Saturday (July 19th). The game will be played at the Jeju World Cup Stadium.
The hosts have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Daejeon three weeks ago. Their hosts were reduced to 10 men when Vlaislavs Gutkovskis was sent off on the half-hour mark. Daejeon went ahead in the 79th minute despite their numerical disadvantage when Jeong Jae-Hee broke the deadlock. Na Tae-Hee scored a last-gasp equalizer deep into injury time.
Anyang, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Gwangu. They were two goals down by the 38th minute to goals from Shin Chang-Moo and Jasir Asani. Chae Hyun-Woo's 42nd-minute strike halved the deficit but Matheus Oliveira was sent off for the hosts in first half injury time.
The loss left them in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 24 points from 21 games. Jeju SK are 10th with 23 points to their name.
Jeju FC vs Anyang Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Jeju SK have four wins from six head-to-head games. One game was drawn while Anyang were victorious once.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Anyang claimed a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture.
- Five of the six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.
- Four of Anyang's last five league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Four of Jeju's last five games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
Jeju FC vs Anyang Prediction
Jeju FC are winless in their last three games, having won the preceding three. Their games tend to be keenly-contested affairs, with five of their last six games to produce a winner having been decided by a one-goal margin.
Anyang, for their part, are coming into the game on the back of a two-game losing streak. They have typically struggled in this fixture but will be buoyed by their victory in the reverse fixture.
Games between these two sides tend to be high-scoring. Although one side could nick a win, a stalemate could be a probable result.
Prediction: Jeju SK 1-1 Anyang
Jeju FC vs Anyang Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals