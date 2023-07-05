Jeju United vs Daegu FC Prediction and Betting Tips | July 7, 2023

Round 21 of South Korean K League 1 gets underway on Friday (July 7) when Jeju United and Daegu FC square off at the Jeju World Cup Stadium.

Won-kwon Choi’s men are unbeaten in seven away games against the Seogwipo-based side and will look to extend this dominant run. Jeju were sent crashing back to earth on Saturday, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Before that, Ki-Il Nam’s side snapped their four-game winless run on June 28 with a penalty-shootout win over Ulsan Hyundai in the FA Cup quarterfinals. However, Jeju now return home, where they're on a six-game unbeaten run since a 2-0 loss to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in April.

Meanwhile, Daegu drew 1-1 to Suwon Samsung Bluewings at the DGB Daegu Bank Park last weekend. Choi’s side were previously on a run of two home wins, seeing off FC Seoul and Suwon FC.

With 28 points from 20 matches, Daegu are eighth in the K League 1, one point and three places below Jeju.

Jeju United vs Daegu FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from their last 31 meetings, Jeju boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Daegu have picked up nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared nine times.

Choi’s men are on a four-game unbeaten run against Jeju, winning once since a 5-0 loss in October 2021.

Jeju are on a run of six home games without defeat, winning four since May.

Daegu have lost their last three away games across competitions, conceding five goals and scoring once since a 1-0 win over Daejeon Hana Citizen in May.

Jeju United vs Daegu FC Prediction

With one point separating the two teams, an end-to-end affair could ensue. Choi’s men have been rock-solid at home recently, so they should claim all three points against a Daegu side who have lost their last three games.

Prediction: Jeju 2-1 Daegu

Jeju United vs Daegu FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Jeju

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of Jeju's last nine games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last five meetings.)

