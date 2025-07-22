Jeju vs Seoul Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Jeju will welcome Seoul to Jeju World Cup Stadium in the K League 1 on Wednesday. The hosts have seven wins from 22 league games, one fewer than the capital club, and trail them by seven points in the league standings.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games last week, recording a 2-0 home triumph over Anyang. After a goalless first half, Oh Jae-hyeok scored in the 69th minute, and Yuri Jonathan Vitor Coelho doubled their lead 10 minutes later.

The Dark Red Warriors extended their unbeaten streak in the K League 1 to five games with a 1-0 home win over Ulsan. Jesse Lingard scored the match-winner in the 42nd minute. They had suffered a 1-0 loss to Jeonbuk Motors in the Korean FA Cup earlier this month and bounced back well from that defeat.

Jeju vs Seoul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 170 times in all competitions. The capital club have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 65 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 54 wins, and 51 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have won two league meetings against the Dark Red Warriors this season, with a 5-1 aggregate score.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

No team has drawn more games (9) than the visitors in the K League 1 this season.

The capital club are on a seven-game unbeaten streak on their travels, recording four wins.

The hosts have won two of their last six home games while suffering three defeats. They have failed to score in three games in that period.

Jeju vs Seoul Prediction

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two league games and registered a 2-0 win last week. They kept their first clean sheet since May in that win and will look to continue that form here. They have won three of their last four games in this fixture, scoring eight goals.

The capital club made it two wins in a row in the K League last week. They have lost just one of their last 11 league outings, with that loss registered at home against Jeju in May. They are winless in their last three away games in this fixture, failing to score in two.

While the hosts have been the better side in recent games in this fixture, the capital club head into the match in better form. With that in mind, the two teams will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Jeju 1-1 Seoul

Jeju vs Seoul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

