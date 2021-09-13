Jeonbuk Motors vs BG Pathum prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021 

Jeonbuk Motors will host BG Pathum at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Wednesday, with a place in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals on the line.

The home side secured their spot in the round-of-16 by finishing top of Group H. BG Pathum finished second in Group F behind Ulsan Hyundai but were one of the best-ranked runners-up.

Jeonbuk come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Jeonbuk in a K1 League game last Friday.

The visitors secured a routine 2-0 home victory over Ratchaburi in Thai League One on the same day, as Chenrop Samphaodi and Teerasil Dangda scored second-half goals to give them all three points.

Jeonbuk Motors vs BG Pathum Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. The hosts have lost just one of their last nine games in all competitions, winning five, while BG Pathum have five wins from their last seven games.

Jeonbuk Motors form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-W

BG Pathum form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Jeonbuk Motors vs BG Pathum Team News

Jeonbuk Motors

Three players are currently sidelined for the hosts through injuries. Ju-Yong Lee (fractured toe), Modou Barrow (muscle) and Young-Jun Choi (ankle) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Ju-Yong Lee, Modou Barrow, Young-Jun Choi

Suspension: None

BG Pathum

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Thai outfit.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Jeonbuk Motors vs BG Pathum Predicted XI

Jeonbuk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bum-Keun Song (GK); Jin-Su Kim, Min-Hyeok Kim, Jeong-Ho Hong, Chul-Soon Choi; Jae-Moon Ryu, Seung-Ho Paik; Min-Kyu Song, B-Kyung Kim, Kyo-Wan Han; Gustavo

BG Pathum Predicted XI (3-5-2): Chatchai Budprom (GK); Sarawut Koedsri, Jakkaphan Praisuwan, Irfan Fandi; Apisit Sorada, Chaowat Weerachart, Pthompol Charoenrattanapirom, Chatmongkol Thongkiri, Santipharp Channgom; Chenrop Samphaodi, Teerasil Dangda

Jeonbuk Motors vs BG Pathum Prediction

There is a distinct gulf in class between the two sides and this difference in quality installs Jeonbuk Motors as heavy favorites. Home advantage will also count in their favor and they are likely to start the game on the front foot to exercise their dominance.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are predicting a convincing victory for Jeonbuk Motors.

Also Read

Prediction: Jeonbuk Motors 3-0 BG Pathum

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Vishal Subramanian