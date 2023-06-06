Jeonbuk Motors vs Daegu Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2023

Jeonbuk Motors will host Daegu in a K League matchday 17 fixture on Wednesday.

The home side are coming off a routine 2-0 victory over league leaders Ulsan Hyundai at the same venue last weekend. Both goals were scored in the dying embers of the game. Second half substitutes Cho Gue-Song and Moon Seon-Min scored in the 84th and 98th minutes respectively to inspire their side to victory.

Daegu, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Seoul. Cesinho's 15th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win propelled them to fifth spot in the table, having garnered 24 points from 16 games. Jeonbuk sit in eighth place, with 21 points to show for their efforts in 16 matches.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Daegu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 54th meeting between the two sides. Jeonbuk lead 31-10.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Daegu claimed a 2-0 home win on matchday four of the current campaign.

That win ended a run of six head-to-head games without a win for Daegu.

Jeonbuk have scored at least two goals in four of the last five head-to-head games they have hosted.

Daegu's last five games have produced less than three goals, with each of the last four seeing one side fail to find the back of the net.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Daegu Prediction

Jeonbuk have had an Inconsistent campaign to date and are unlikely to match the standards that saw them push Ulsan Hyundai all the way in the title race last term. However, Kim Do-Hyeon's are rediscovering their best form, having won three home games on the bounce.

Daegu, for their part, have a poor record against Jeonbuk, although they could draw inspiration from their most recent meeting that saw them claim a 2-0 victory.

Jeonbuk enter the game as favorites and despite their inconsistency, we are backing the hosts to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Jeonbuk 2-0 Daegu

Jeonbuk Motors vs Daegu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jeonbuk Motors to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

