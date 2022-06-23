Jeonbuk Motors vs Daegu prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

The K1 League will be back in action this weekend, with Jeonbuk Motors taking on Daegu on Saturday.

Jeonbuk are riding high in the division and sit pretty at second in the table. They come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Suwon Bluewings on Wednesday. The result meant that the gap at the top was cut to eight points.

The visitors come into this game on the back of a much-needed win against Jeju on Tuesday, which snapped their three-match winless run in the Korean top-flight.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Daegu Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other on 45 occasions in the past, with the hosts having a stranglehold on the fixture. Jeonbuk have won this fixture an astonishing 28 times with just seven going the way of the visitors.

The last time they met each other, Daegu was on the receiving end of a 4-0 thumping in front of their home fans.

Jeonbuk Motors form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Daegu form guide: W-D-D-W-L

Jeonbuk Motors vs Daegu Team News

Jeonbuk Motors

Siu Li-Kung will be out of action this weekend as he is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in April.

Injured: Siu Li-Kung

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Daegu

Daegu will have a list of absentees for this clash, which includes Lee-Keun Ho (ankle), Jo Jin-woo (ligament tear) and Lee Tae Hi (calf).

They do not have any suspensions ahead of this match.

Injured: Lee-Keun Ho, Jo Jin-woo, Lee, Lee Tae Hi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Jeonbuk Motors vs Daegu Predicted XI

Jeonbuk Motors (3-5-2): Song Bumkeun (GK); Jin-Seop Park, Hong Jeong-Ho, Choi Chulsoon; Kim Moon-Hwan, Kim Jin-Gyu, Seung-Ho Paik, Takahiro Kunimoto, Han Kyo-won; Modou Barrow, Gustavo

Daegu (4-3-3): Choi Young-eun (GK); Jeong Tae-uk, Lee Jinyong, Jang Sungwon; Jae-Won Hwang, Bruno Lamas, Hee-Seung Kim, An Yong-woo; Lee Keun-ho, Zeca, Jeong Chiin

Jeonbuk Motors vs Daegu Prediction

This fixture overwhelmingly favors the hosts in terms of their recent form and head-to-head record against their opponents. Jeonbuk still have a lot of ground to cover to reach leaders Ulsan, and they will look at this match as an opportunity to secure another three points.

For the visitors, it will be nothing short of an upset if they manage to pick up all three points from this tie. The last time Daegu won this fixture was back in 2019. Since then, they are winless.

We expect Jeonbuk to seal the victory.

Prediction: Jeonbuk 3-1 Daegu

