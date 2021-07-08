Jeonbuk Motors vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021 

Jeonbuk Motors and Gamba Osaka will trade tackles on matchday six in Group H of the AFC Champions League group stage fixtures.

Jeonbuk picked up a 3-1 victory over Chiangrai United on Wednesday. Modou Barrow, Hong Jeong-Ho and Park Jin-Seong all got on the scoresheet to help the South Koreans secure progress to the knockout round.

Gamba Osaka ran riot in an 8-1 whitewash of Singapore-based outfit Tampines Rovers. Shuhei Kawsaki was the star of the show with a hat-trick in a game that also saw the J1 League side miss two penalties.

That victory moved Osaka up to nine points and they need a victory to keep their hopes alive to qualify as one of the best-placed second teams.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the sides and they each have one victory while three previous matches ended in a draw.

One of those draws came in the first leg clash when Patric scored a first-half brace to help Gamba Osaka secure a 2-2 draw after Jeonbuk had raced into a two-goal lead.

The South Korean side are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, while Gamba Osaka have gone nine games without defeat.

Jeonbuk form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W

Jeonbuk Motors vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Jeonbuk

Chul-soon Choi, Ju-yong Lee and Seon-min Moon are all currently sidelined by injuries. There are no suspension concerns for Jeonbuk.

Injuries: Chul-soon Choi, Ju-yong Lee, Seon-min Moon

Suspension: none

Gamba Osaka

Haruto Shirai, Jun Ichimori and South Korean left-back Shin Won-ho have all been sidelined due to injuries. Shunya Suganuma has served out his suspension and should be available for selection.

Injured: Shin Won-ho, Haruto Shirai, Jun Ichimori

Suspended: none

Jeonbuk Motors vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XI

Jeonbuk Motors Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bum-Young Lee (GK); Jin-Seong Park, Min-Heong Kim, Jeong-Ho Kong, Yong Lee; Seung-Ho Paik, Jae-Moon Ryu; Modou Barrow, Bo-Kyung Kim, Kyo-Won Han; Gustavo

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masaaki Higashiguchi (GK); Yuya Fukuda, Young-Gwon Kim, Gen Shoji, Yota Sato; Kosuke Onose, Yosuke Ideguchi, Kohei Okuno, Shu Kurata; Takashi Usami, Patric

Jeonbuk Motors vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Jeonbuk have already secured progress but Gamba Osaka's need for maximum points could see them deploy a high line that could be exploited.

Both sides are capable of getting the job done in attack and we are predicting yet another draw between the two teams.

Prediction: Jeonbuk Motors 1-1 Gamba Osaka

Edited by Shardul Sant