Jeonbuk Motors vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022 

Jeonbuk Motors and Hoang Anh Gia Lai will battle for three points in an AFC Champions League matchday three fixture on Friday.

Motors come into the game off a 1-0 victory over Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos. Stanislav Iljutcenko's first-half penalty proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Gia Lai, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Sydney FC. Trent Buhagiar came off the bench to score an equaliser for the visitors with his first touch of the game to cancel out Vu Van Thanh's opener for Gia Lai.

The dropped points mean the Vietnamese side remain at the bottom of Group H, while Jeonbuk lead the way at the summit with four points.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two teams. A win would take Jeonbuk a step closer to qualifying for the knockouts.

The South Koreans are on a six-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning four matches. Gia Lai have managed just one win from their last eight games across competitions, though.

Jeonbuk Motors form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-L

Jeonbuk Motors vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai Team News

Jeonbuk Motors

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for Jeonbuk.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai

There are also no known injury or suspension concerns for Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai Predicted XIs

Jeonbuk Motors (3-4-3): Lee Bum-Soo (GK); Kim Jin-su, Choi Bo-kyung, Jin-Seop Park; Takahiro Kunimoto, Paik Seung-ho, Kim Jin-Kyu, Lee You-hyeon; Kim Bo-kyung, Stanislav Iljutcenko, Modou Barrow.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai (3-5-2): Tuan Linh Hunyh (GK); Mauricio, Huu Tuan Nguyen, Dong-Su Kim; Tuan Anh Nguyen, Hong Phong, Minh Vuong Tran, Nguyen Phuong, Van Thanh Vu; Van Toan Nguyen, Brandao.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai Prediction

Jeonbuk Motors have already put themselves in pole position to secure progress to the knockouts.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai, meanwhile, are outsiders, although their performance against Sydney shows they are capable of getting the job done. However, the difference in quality should shine should be apparent, and Jeonbuk should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Jeonbuk Motors 2-0 Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

