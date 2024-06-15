Jeonbuk Motors vs Incheon United Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2024

Jeonbuk Motors and Incheon United will square off in a K1 League round 17 fixture on Sunday. The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat away to Ulsan HD a fortnight ago.

Japanese midfielder Ataru Esaka stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

Incheon, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Suwon FC. Lee Seung-Woo, Jeong Seung-Won and Young-Woo Jang scored for the hosts while Stefan Mugosa scored a 66th-minute penalty for the visitors.

The loss left IUFC in eighth spot in the table, having garnered 19 points from 16 games. Jeonbuk are 10th with 14 points to show for their efforts in 16 games.

Trending

Jeonbuk Motors vs Incheon United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Jeonbuk Motors have 24 wins from the last 61 head-to-head games. Incheon were victorious on 16 occasions while 21 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2024 when Incheon claimed a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Five of Incheon United's last six league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Jeonbuk's last six home games have produced over 2.5 goals and also witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Jeonbuk's last seven league games have been level at halftime.

Incheon have won just one of their six league games (three draws).

Jeonbuk Motors vs Incheon United Prediction

Jeonbuk have won just one of their last eight games, losing five games in this sequence. Their home games tend to be entertaining, with seven of their last eight games in front of their fans witnessing goals at both ends.

Incheon have fared slightly better and are five points ahead of their hosts in the table. Jo Sung-hwan's side won the most recent head-to-head game last month, having not won any of the previous six (four losses).

Neither of the two sides have been consistent this season but Jeonbuk are in a bigger threat of relegation. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Jeonbuk Motors 1-1 Incheon United

Jeonbuk Motors vs Incheon United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half