Jeonbuk Motors vs Incheon United prediction, preview, team news and more | K1 League 2022

Jeonbuk Motors will host Incheon United on Saturday as they look to cut the gap with leaders Ulsan.

Jeonbuk are coming off a 2-1 win over FC Seoul, their third win in a row in the competition. They are second in the standings, eight points behind Ulsan, but with a game in hand. Incheon, meanwhile, are fifth in the standings and are six points off Jeonbuk. They are coming off a goalless stalemate against Suwon Bluewings.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Incheon United Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other on 40 occasions, with the hosts winning 25 times and losing just ten.

The last time the two teams locked horns Incheon were at the receiving end of a 5-2 thumping in front of their home fans.

Jeonbuk Motors form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D.

Incheon United form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Incheon United Team News

Jeonbuk Motors

Siu Li-Kung will be out of action this weekend, as he is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in April.

Injured: Siu Li-Kung.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Incheon United

Centre-back Ban-suk Oh and midfielder Reum Yeo have been out of action due to injury. Midfielder Jun-yub Kim is suspended for yellow card accumulation.

Injured: Ban-suk Oh and Reum Yeo.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Jun-yub Kim.

Unavailable: None.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Incheon United Predicted XIs

Jeonbuk Motors (3-5-2): Song Bumkeun (GK); Jin-Seop Park, Hong Jeong-Ho, Choi Chulsoon; Kim Moon-Hwan, Kim Jin-Gyu, Seung-Ho Paik, Takahiro Kunimoto, Han Kyo-won; Modou Barrow, Gustavo.

Incheon United (3-4-3): Kim Dong-Heon, Kim Dong-Min, Kang Min-Soo, Harrison Delbridge, Min-Seong Kim, Elias Aguilar, Lee Myeong-Ju, Kang Yun-Gu, Stefan Mugosa, Hong Si-Hoo, Kim Do-Hyeok.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Incheon United Prediction

The fixture heavily favours the hosts, both historically and on current form. Their recent surge has been key to Jeonbuk cutting the gap with Ulsan. A victory on Saturday will put more pressure on the leaders.

Incheon, meanwhile, will be eyeing an upset in a fixture that has historically deprived them of joy. A victory for Incheon would be their first since the 2019 K1 season. Nonetheless, Jeonbuk walk in as the favourites and are expected to take all three points.

Prediction: Jeonbuk Motors 3-1 Incheon United.

