Jeonbuk Motors vs Jeju United prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

Jeonbuk Motors will host Jeju United in an important K League 1 match on Saturday.

Jeonbuk are on a good run of form as they look to cut down the gap with leaders Ulsan. The gap currently stands at five points. The hosts come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Seongnam.

The visitors come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against the Pohang Steelers and are also looking to close the gap at the top.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Jeju United Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 44 times across all competitions. Jeonbuk have been the better side in this fixture, enjoying a 24-8 lead in wins while 12 games have ended in draws.

The last time they played against each other was on May 28, with Jeju winning 2-0.

Jeonbuk Motors form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Jeju United form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Jeonbuk Motors vs Jeju United Team News

Jeonbuk Motors

Captain Jeong-ho Hong may be out of contention for this match owing to an unknown injury. His availability is yet unknown. Keun-ho Lee (ankle) and centre-back Bo-Kyeong Choi (unknown) are also out of this fixture owing to their respective injuries. They do not have any suspensions ahead of this game.

Injured: Jeong-ho Hong, Keun-ho Lee, Bo-Kyeong Choi

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Jeju United

Woon Jeong (facial) and Joo-won Kim (unknown) are unavailable for this game due to their respective injuries. They do not face any suspensions ahead of the trip.

Injured: Woon Jeong, Joo-won Kim

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Jeonbuk Motors vs Jeju United Predicted XIs

Jeonbuk Motors (3-4-3): Lee Bum-Soo (GK); Kim Jin-su, Kyu-Min Park, Jin-Seop Park; Takahiro Kunimoto, Lee Seung-Gi, Kim Jin-Kyu, Lee You-hyeon; Kim Bo-kyung, Moon Seon-min, Modou Barrow

Jeju United (4-3-3): Dong Jun-Kim (GK), Boem So-Kim, Geong Jae-Kim, Woo Jae-Jeong, Huen Boem-Ahn, Min Geol-Woo, Ja Cheol-Ku, Chang Min-Lee, Gerso, Seon Uk-jin, Ju Gong-Kim

Jeonbuk Motors vs Jeju United Prediction

Both teams will look to close the gap at the top, especially the hosts who are five points behind.

Jeonbuk will undoubtedly go in as the favorites given their recent form and past history in this fixture.

We expect Jeonbuk to seal the win and close the gap at the top.

Prediction: Jeonbuk Motors 3-1 Jeju United

