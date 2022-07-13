Jeonbuk Motors vs Seongnam prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

Jeonbuk Motors will host struggling Seongnam in an important K League 1 fixture on Saturday.

Jeonbuk will come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Incheon United and will be desperately looking for a win to close the gap with leaders Ulsan.

The visitors are struggling at the foot of the table and come into this game on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Jeju.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Seongnam Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other on 45 occasions, with the hosts having a stranglehold on the fixture. Jeonbuk have won this fixture 28 times with just seven victories going the way of the visitors.

The last time they met each other, Seongnam was on the receiving end of a 4-0 thumping in front of their home fans.

Jeonbuk Motors form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Seongnam form guide: D-D-D-W-L

Jeonbuk Motors vs Daegu Team News

Jeonbuk Motors

Siu Li-Kung will be out of action this weekend as he is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in April. Jae Ho-Yang will also be out following his red card against Incheon in their last outing.

Injured: Siu Li-Kung

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Jae Ho-Yang

Seongnam

Seongnam will have a list of absentees for this clash, which includes Lee-Keun Ho (ankle), Jo Jin-woo (ligament tear) and Lee Tae Hi (calf).

They do not have any suspensions ahead of this match.

Injured: Lee-Keun Ho, Jo Jin-woo, Lee Tae Hi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Jeonbuk Motors vs Seongnam Predicted XI

Jeonbuk Motors (3-5-2): Song Bumkeun (GK); Jin-Seop Park, Hong Jeong-Ho, Choi Chulsoon; Kim Moon-Hwan, Kim Jin-Gyu, Seung-Ho Paik, Takahiro Kunimoto, Han Kyo-won; Modou Barrow, Gustavo

Seongnam (4-3-3): Kim Young-Kwang (GK); Jeong Tae-uk, Lee Jinyong, Jang Sungwon; Hintai Jong, Bruno Lamas, Hee-Seung Kim, An Yong-woo; Lee Keun-ho, Zeca, Jeong Chiin

Jeonbuk Motors vs Seongnam Prediction

This fixture overwhelmingly favors the hosts in terms of their recent form and head-to-head record against their opponents. Jeonbuk still have a lot of ground to cover to reach leaders Ulsan, and they will look at this match as an opportunity to secure another three points.

For the visitors, it will be nothing short of an upset if they manage to pick up all three points from this tie. The last time Seongnam won this fixture was back in 2019. Since then, they are winless.

We expect Jeonbuk to seal the victory.

Prediction: Jeonbuk 3-1 Seongnam

