Jeonbuk Motors vs Suwon Bluewings prediction, preview, team news and more | Korean FA Cup 2022 

Jeonbuk Motors will keep their league commitments aside for a moment when they take on Suwon Bluewings in the Korean FA Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Jeonbuk are coming off a 1-1 draw at home to mid-table Daegu last weekend. They overcame the challenge of the Korean League leaders Ulsan in the Round of 16 of the competition.

The visitors, meanwhile, are in nothing short of turbulence, with no wins in their last six games across competitions. Worse still, Suwon are on a three-match losing streak entering the quarterfinals.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Suwon Bluewings Head-to-Head

The two heavyweights of the Korean top flight have met each other on 79 occasions across competitions, including 14 times in the Korean FA Cup.

Jeonbuk have the edge in cup games against their rivals, winning 11 of 14 games. The last time they played each other, Jeonbuk demolished Suwon 4-1.

Jeonbuk Motors form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D.

Suwon Bluewings form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Suwon Bluewings Team News

Jeonbuk Motors

Siu Li-Kung will be out of action this weekend, as he's still recovering from a ACL tear he suffered in April.

Injured: Siu Li-Kung.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Suwon Bluewings

The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of their Jeonbuk.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Suwon Bluewings Predicted XIs

Jeonbuk Motors (3-5-2): Song Bumkeun (GK); Jin-Seop Park, Hong Jeong-Ho, Choi Chulsoon; Kim Moon-Hwan, Kim Jin-Gyu, Seung-Ho Paik, Takahiro Kunimoto, Han Kyo-won; Modou Barrow, Gustavo.

Suwon Bluewings (4-3-3): Yang Hyung-Mo (GK); Jeong Tae-uk, Lee Jinyong, Jang Sungwon; Jae-Won Hwang, Bruno Lamas, Hee-Seung Kim, An Yong-woo; Lee Keun-ho, Zeca, Jeong Chiin.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Suwon Bluewings Prediction

This is an interesting fixture, with Jeonbuk undoubtedly enjoying the edge, courtesy of their history and recent form.

Suwon will have a lot of mental baggage to overcome if they are to progress further. They will have to negotiate Jeonbuk's high defensive line and offensive play, something that has been their vulnerability in recent games.

Jeonbuk will look to make a strong case for themselves as they look to complete a double. They should win this one.

Prediction: Jeonbuk 3-1 Suwon.

