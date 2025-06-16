Jeonbuk Motors vs Suwon FC Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2025

The South Korean K League 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Jeonbuk Motors and Suwon FC square off at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Tuesday. Kim Eun-Jung’s men are one of just two sides without an away win in the league this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Jeonbuk Motors maintained their blistering run of results last Friday when they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Gangwon FC at the Chuncheon Songam Stadium.

Gus Poyet’s side have won three straight matches and are unbeaten in 16 consecutive games across all competitions, claiming 12 wins and four draws since March’s 3-2 defeat against Sydney FC in the AFC Champions League.

With 38 points from 18 matches, Jeonbuk currently lead the way at the top of the K League 1 standings, four points above second-placed Daejeon Hana Citizen.

In stark contrast, Suwon FC continue to struggle for results at the opposite end of the table as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against FC Anyang last Saturday.

Jung’s men have failed to taste victory in four straight games (2L 2D) and have managed just one win from their last seven outings across all competitions since May 10.

Suwon have picked up just 16 points from 18 K League 1 matches to sit 11th in the league standings, only above rock-bottom Daegu FC.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Suwon FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Jeonbuk Motors hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 10 of the last 18 meetings between the two teams.

Suwon have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Jeonbuk Motors are unbeaten in their last seven home matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat against Gangwon FC on March 9.

Suwon have failed to win their nine away games in the league this season, losing five and claiming four draws while conceding 12 goals and scoring four so far.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Suwon FC Prediction

The last six meetings between Jeonbuk Motors and Suwon have produced a combined 21 goals, and we anticipate another thrilling contest at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium with plenty of goalmouth action. Jung’s men have struggled to impose themselves on the road this term, and we fancy Jeonbuk to secure all three points.

Prediction: Jeonbuk Motors 3-1 Suwon FC

Jeonbuk Motors vs Suwon FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Jeonbuk to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: First to score - Jeonbuk (The hosts have netted the opening goal in five of their last six games against Suwon)

