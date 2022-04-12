Jeonbuk Motors vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022

Jeonbuk Motors will go head-to-head with Sydney FC in the opening round of AFC Champions League action on Saturday.

Defending K1 League champions Jeonbuk will hope to embark on yet another prolific AFC Champions League campaign after reaching the quarterfinals last season.

Meanwhile, Sydney are coming into this game off a topsy-turvy domestic run that has seen them drop out of the race for the A-League title.

K League @kleague Here's how things stand in



🤩 Which side has impressed you most so far this season? Here's how things stand in #KLeague 1 as we head into the #ACL2022 break!🤩 Which side has impressed you most so far this season? 📊 Here's how things stand in #KLeague 1 as we head into the #ACL2022 break!🤩 Which side has impressed you most so far this season? https://t.co/c7CgG3xMVQ

Jeonbuk Motors vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off against each other twice in the AFC Champions League, with Jeonbuk winning one and drawing the other. Their better decent record - three-game winning streak - means they are expected to win this game.

Jeonbuk form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L.

Sydney form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L.

Sydney FC @SydneyFC ;



Sydney FC put on a clinical display tonight while away from home once more, as Steve Corica’s side defeated the Central Coast Mariners 5-0 in Gosford!



#CCMvSYD #SydneyIsSkyBlue It’s getting late, so we’ll continue the vibes in the morning and leave you with a bedtime storySydney FC put on a clinical display tonight while away from home once more, as Steve Corica’s side defeated the Central Coast Mariners 5-0 in Gosford! It’s getting late, so we’ll continue the vibes in the morning and leave you with a bedtime story 📖;Sydney FC put on a clinical display tonight while away from home once more, as Steve Corica’s side defeated the Central Coast Mariners 5-0 in Gosford!#CCMvSYD #SydneyIsSkyBlue

Jeonbuk Motors vs Sydney FC Team News

Jeonbuk Motors

Four players are currently sidelined for the hosts through injuries. Young-Jun Choi (ankle) and Seung-ki Lee (back) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Young-Jun Choi, Seung-ki Lee, Takahiro Kunimoto.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Luke Brattan and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Kosta Barbarouses and Adam Le Fondre have recovered from their knocks and should be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Sydney FC Predicted XIs

Jeonbuk Motors (4-2-3-1): Bum-Keun Song (GK); Jin-Su Kim, Min-Hyeok Kim, Jeong-Ho Hong, Yong Lee; Seon-Min Moon, Seung-Ho Paik; Min-Kyu Song, B-Kyung Kim, Modou Barrow; Gustavo.

Sydney FC (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Conor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Kosta Barbarouses, Milos Ninkovic; Elvis Kamsoba, Adam Le Fondre.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Sydney FC Prediction

This is one of the fixtures to look out for in this weekend's AFC Champions League action. Jeonbuk will start as the marginal favourites, given their recent form and performances in this competition.

Meanwhile, for Sydney, this is their only difficult fixture in their group. If they salvage something out of this game, they will stand a good chance of progressing further in the competition. Nevertheless, Jeonbuk are expected to take all three points from the game.

Prediction: Jeonbuk 2-1 Sydney.

Edited by Bhargav