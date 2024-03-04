Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2024

Jeonbuk Motors will welcome Ulsan HD to the Jeonju World Cup Stadium for the first leg of their all-Korean AFC Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Daejeon in their opening game of the new K1 League season. Goals in either half from Vladislavs Gutkovskis and Ahn Hyun-Beom saw both sides share the spoils.

Ulsan, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 home win over Pohang Steelers in the league. Ataru Esaka's 52nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Tigers will turn their attention back to the continent and booked their spot at this stage with a 5-1 aggregate victory over Ventforet Kofu in the last round. A 3-0 home win was followed by a 2-1 win in Japan.

Jeonbuk qualified with a 3-1 aggregate win over Pohang Steelers. A 2-0 home win was followed by a 1-1 draw in the second leg.

The winner of this tie will face either Shandong Taishan or Yokohama Marinos in the semifinal.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 117th meeting between the two sides. Jeonbuk have 45 wins to their name, Ulsan were victorious on 41 occasions while 30 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Ulsan claimed a 1-0 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Seven of Jeonbuk's last nine games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Ulsan are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions (five wins).

The home side have won each of the last five head-to-head games.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Prediction

Jeonbuk did not make an ideal start to their league campaign and needed a late equalizer to get a point in a game they were the favorites. They will be hoping for a better performance here, especially in front of goal, to give them an edge heading into the second leg.

Ulsan will be coming into the game in a confident mood following their victory over the weekend. They were also victorious in three of the last four head-to-head games.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Jeonbuk 1-1 Ulsan

Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals