Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2024

Jeonbuk Motors will welcome Ulsan HD to the Jeonju World Cup Stadium for the first leg of their all-Korean AFC Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Daejeon in their opening game of the new K1 League season. Goals in either half from Vladislavs Gutkovskis and Ahn Hyun-Beom saw both sides share the spoils.
Ulsan, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 home win over Pohang Steelers in the league. Ataru Esaka's 52nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The Tigers will turn their attention back to the continent and booked their spot at this stage with a 5-1 aggregate victory over Ventforet Kofu in the last round. A 3-0 home win was followed by a 2-1 win in Japan.
Jeonbuk qualified with a 3-1 aggregate win over Pohang Steelers. A 2-0 home win was followed by a 1-1 draw in the second leg.
The winner of this tie will face either Shandong Taishan or Yokohama Marinos in the semifinal.
Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 117th meeting between the two sides. Jeonbuk have 45 wins to their name, Ulsan were victorious on 41 occasions while 30 games ended in draws.
- Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Ulsan claimed a 1-0 home win.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Seven of Jeonbuk's last nine games across competitions have produced less than three goals.
- Ulsan are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions (five wins).
- The home side have won each of the last five head-to-head games.
Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Prediction
Jeonbuk did not make an ideal start to their league campaign and needed a late equalizer to get a point in a game they were the favorites. They will be hoping for a better performance here, especially in front of goal, to give them an edge heading into the second leg.
Ulsan will be coming into the game in a confident mood following their victory over the weekend. They were also victorious in three of the last four head-to-head games.
We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Jeonbuk 1-1 Ulsan
Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals