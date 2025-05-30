Jeonbuk Motors and Ulsan HD battle for three points in a South Korean K1 League matchday 17 clash on Saturday at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

Ad

The hosts will look to build on a 4-0 away win over Daegu in midweek. Jeonbuk went ahead through Hwang Jae-Won's own goal before Tiago Orobo doubled their lead deep into first-half injury time. Jeon Jin-Woo and Lee Yeong-Jae's second-half goals completed the rout.

Ulsan, meanwhile, drew 1-1 at Gwangju. They went behind to Jun-Soo Byeon's 31st-minute strike before Erick Farias restored parity three minutes into the second half.

The stalemate left Ulsan in third spot in the standings, with 29 points from 18 games, while Jeonbuk lead the way at the summit with 32 points.

Ad

Trending

Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Jeonbuk have 46 wins from their last 122 head-to-head games with Ulsan, losing 44.

Their most recent clash in March saw Ulsan claim a 1-0 home win.

The home side on the day is unbeaten in 13 head-to-head games, winning nine.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to score.

Five of Ulsan's last six games have seen both sides score.

Jeonbuk are unbeaten in 14 games across competitions, winning nine.

Ulsan are unbeaten in seven games, winning four.

Ad

Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Prediction

Jeonbuk won one of their opening four games but have rebounded and are the in-form side in the table. The league leaders will hope to consolidate their grip on top spot, and a win will take them six points clear at the top.

Ulsan, meanwhile, are the three-time defending league champions. Jeonbuk are likely to be their biggest obstacle, with their three-peat ending Jeonbuk's five-year streak.

Ad

The result here could go a long way in dtermining the destination of the league title. Expect Jeonbuk to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Jeonbuk 2-1 Ulsan

Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jeonbuk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More