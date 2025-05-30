Jeonbuk Motors and Ulsan HD battle for three points in a South Korean K1 League matchday 17 clash on Saturday at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium.
The hosts will look to build on a 4-0 away win over Daegu in midweek. Jeonbuk went ahead through Hwang Jae-Won's own goal before Tiago Orobo doubled their lead deep into first-half injury time. Jeon Jin-Woo and Lee Yeong-Jae's second-half goals completed the rout.
Ulsan, meanwhile, drew 1-1 at Gwangju. They went behind to Jun-Soo Byeon's 31st-minute strike before Erick Farias restored parity three minutes into the second half.
The stalemate left Ulsan in third spot in the standings, with 29 points from 18 games, while Jeonbuk lead the way at the summit with 32 points.
Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Jeonbuk have 46 wins from their last 122 head-to-head games with Ulsan, losing 44.
- Their most recent clash in March saw Ulsan claim a 1-0 home win.
- The home side on the day is unbeaten in 13 head-to-head games, winning nine.
- Four of their last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to score.
- Five of Ulsan's last six games have seen both sides score.
- Jeonbuk are unbeaten in 14 games across competitions, winning nine.
- Ulsan are unbeaten in seven games, winning four.
Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Prediction
Jeonbuk won one of their opening four games but have rebounded and are the in-form side in the table. The league leaders will hope to consolidate their grip on top spot, and a win will take them six points clear at the top.
Ulsan, meanwhile, are the three-time defending league champions. Jeonbuk are likely to be their biggest obstacle, with their three-peat ending Jeonbuk's five-year streak.
The result here could go a long way in dtermining the destination of the league title. Expect Jeonbuk to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Jeonbuk 2-1 Ulsan
Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Jeonbuk to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals