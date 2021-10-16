Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

It will be an all K1 League affair in the quarterfinal of the AFC Champions League, as Jeonbuk Motors battle with Ulsan on Sunday for a place in the last four.

The hosts needed penalties to see off Thai side Pathum United following a 1-1 draw in the last round. Gustavo and Teerasil Dangda scored in either half to force a lottery of penalties.

Ulsan Hyundai also progressed ahead of Kawasaki Frontale with a penalty shootout victory following a goalless draw.

A place in the semifinal against either Nagoya Grampus or Pohang Steelers awaits the winner of this tie.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Head-to-Head

This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides and Jeonbuk have been historically better with 24 wins to their name.

Ulsan were victorious on eight occasions while 17 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September, when they could not be separated in a goalless draw on matchday 29 of the K1 League.

The home side are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, with their last five matches ending in victory. Ulsan have won four of their last five games.

Jeonbuk form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Ulsan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Team News

Jeonbuk Motors

Four players are currently sidelined for the hosts through injuries. Young-Jun Choi (ankle), Modou Barrow (muscle), Seung-ki Lee (back) and Takahiro Kunimoto (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Modou Barrow, Young-Jun Choi, Seung-ki Lee, Takahiro Kunimoto

Suspension: None

Ulsan

Chung-yong Lee (ankle), Tae-hwan Kim (calf) and Myong-jin Koh have all been ruled out with fitness issues.

Injuries: Chung-yong Lee, Tae-hwan Kim, Myong-jin Koh

Suspension: None

Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Predicted XI

Jeonbuk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bum-Keun Song (GK); Jin-Su Kim, Min-Hyeok Kim, Jeong-Ho Hong, Yong Lee; Seon-Min Moon, Seung-Ho Paik; Min-Kyu Song, B-Kyung Kim, Kyo-Won Han; Gustavo

Ulsan Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Hyeon-Woo Jo (GK); Yong-Woo Seol, Davy Bulthuis, Ki-Hee Kim, Jong-Eun Lim; Yong-Woo Park; Il-Lok Yun, Dong-Gyeong Lee, Vako, Dong-Jun Lee; Se-Hun Oh

Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan Prediction

There is very little to choose from between the two sides, as they are almost evenly matched across all departments.

However, the hosts have historically been better than Ulsan and also have home advantage in their favor. Nevertheless, Ulsan Hyundai have what it takes to get the job done away from home.

Neither manager is going to go all-out in attack in respect of the threat posed by the opposition and this could be a tactical and cagey game. We are predicting a draw over 90 minutes, with the hosts progressing thanks to an extra-time goal.

Prediction: Jeaonbuk 1-1 Ulsan (Jeaonbuk to win 2-1 after extra-time)

