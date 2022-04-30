×
Jeonbuk Motors vs Yokohama F.Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will have a tough time managing Yokohama with depleted resources.
Amritangshu Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 30, 2022 01:36 AM IST
Preview

Jeonbuk will host Yokohama in the final round of the AFC Champions League group stages to decide the winner of Group H.

Jeonbuk come into this game after a comeback win against Sydney in midweek. The win lifted them to within a point of Yokohama F. Marinos, who managed to get past Vietnamese outfit Hoang Anh Gia Lai. A win on Sunday will propel them ahead of the Japanese outfit in the final standings.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Yokohama F.Marinos Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on five previous occasions on the continent. Yokohama F. Marinos have been the superior side with three wins to their name. However, Jeonbuk managed to break their three-match losing run against Yokohama by pulling off an upset win in round two of the group stages this season.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide (in AFC Champions League): W-W-W-L-D

Jeonbuk Motors form guide (in AFC Champions League): W-D-W-W-L

"⚽｜𝑵𝑬𝑿𝑻 𝑴𝑨𝑻𝑪𝑯🔴⚪🔵ＡＦＣチャンピオンズリーグ グループステージ 第6節 5/1(日)23:00 トンニャットスタジアム vs 全北現代モータース 🔴⚪🔵DAZNでも共に戦おう📲 bit.ly/2O45glR#fmarinos#ACL2022#Jがアジアを熱くする https://t.co/AHDPEMKNI2

Jeonbuk Motors vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Jeonbuk Motors

Gustavo, Moon-hwan Kim, Bum-keun Song and Ja-ryong Koo are all unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 in midweek.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Gustavo, Moon-hwan Kim, Bum-keun Song, Ja-ryong Koo

Yokohama F. Marinos

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Japanese outfit.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

⚓ 𝑭𝑼𝑳𝑳 𝑻𝑰𝑴𝑬 ⚓🔴⚪🔵ＡＦＣチャンピオンズリーグ グループステージ 第5節 横浜Ｆ・マリノス 2-0 ホアンアイン・ザライFC 🔴⚪🔵#fmarinos#ACL2022#Jがアジアを熱くする@Cisco_Japan https://t.co/MRZXKv7E95

Jeonbuk Motors vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI

Jeonbuk Motors (3-4-3): Lee Bum-Soo (GK); Kim Jin-su, Choi Bo-kyung, Jin-Seop Park; Takahiro Kunimoto, Paik Seung-ho, Kim Jin-Kyu, Lee You-hyeon; Kim Bo-kyung, Stanislav Iljutcenko, Modou Barrow

Yokohama F. Marinos (4-2-3-1): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Katsuya Nagato, Dudu, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ken Matsubara; Tomoki Iwata, Takuya Kida; Teruhito Nakagawa, Marcos Júnior, Kaina Yoshio; Leonardo Pereira

Jeonbuk Motors vs Yokohama F.Marinos Prediction

It will be a clash between the table-toppers of Group H. A win for either team will not only help them progress into the next round but also invite a lower-standard opponent. Both the outfits are veterans of the competition and have already shown their pedigree as two key contenders for the Championship.

Jeonbuk will gain a lot of confidence after breaking their jinx against Yokohama in the earlier round. However, they will have their own share of absentees, which may prove costly against a formidable Yokohama line-up.

A win for the visitors is on the cards.

Prediction: Jeonbuk Motors 1-3 Yokohama F.Marinos

Edited by Peter P

