Jeonbuk vs Anyang Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8th 2025

Jeonbuk will host Anyang at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Friday in the 25th round of the 2025 South Korean K League 1 campaign. The hosts will be confident of getting a result this weekend against a struggling side and widening their lead at the top of the league table.

Jeonbuk picked up their 16th league win of the season with a dramatic 94th-minute winner from Tiago Orono in their 2-1 victory over Gwangju last time out. The win also extended the league leaders' unbeaten streak to 20 games in the league and 23 across all competitions, and will leave Gus Poyet’s side in positive spirits as they attempt to widen their 15-point gap from second-placed Gimcheon Sangmu on Friday.

Anyang, on the other hand, have had a decent first season in the top flight of South Korean football despite sitting in second-to-last place on the table with 27 points from 24 games. The visitors, who were defeated 2-1 away to Suwon FC in their last game, are only five points away from making the championship round but will need to string together a good run of results in the coming weeks to push out of the bottom six.

Jeonbuk vs Anyang Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark only the third ever meeting between the sides. Jeonbuk have won each of their previous two meetings by an aggregate scoreline of 3-0.

The hosts have the best offensive and defensive records in the South Korean top-flight this season, with 43 goals scored and only 19 conceded after 24 games played.

The visitors have the joint-third-worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 34 goals in 24 games so far.

Jeonbuk’s last loss across all competitions came in a 3-2 defeat to Sydney FC in the AFC Champions League in March 2025.

Jeonbuk vs Anyang Prediction

Jeonbuk are comfortable favorites going into the weekend courtesy of their much better form, quality and home advantage, and will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points.

Anyang will focus on avoiding a blowout defeat when they face the league leaders on Friday, but will remain optimistic about earning an unlikely draw.

Prediction: Jeonbuk 3-1 Anyang

Jeonbuk vs Anyang Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jeonbuk to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Five of the hosts’ last seven games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More