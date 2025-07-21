Jeonbuk vs Gangwon Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Jeonbuk will host Gangwon at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 K League 1 campaign. The home side are in brilliant form at the moment and are 12 points clear at the top of the table after 22 games, as they close in on their first league title since 2021.

Ad

They picked up a remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over Pohang Steelers in their last match, finding themselves two goals down at the break before substitutes Seung-Woo Lee and Tiago Orobo came off the bench to secure maximum points for the league leaders.

Gangwon are also playing well at the moment and are now pushing for the top half of the pile. They played out a 2-2 draw against Daejeon Hana last time out and had looked set to be headed toward defeat on home turf before strikes from Mo Jae-hyeon and Gun-hee Kim in the 95th and 96th minutes, respectively, helped secure a point for Kyeong-Ho Jeong's side.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit eighth in the league table with 29 points. They will be looking to build on their latest performances when they play on Wednesday.

Jeonbuk vs Gangwon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 40th meeting between the two clubs. Jeonbuk have won 23 of their previous matchups while Gangwon have won 12 times, with their other four contests ending in draws.

The hosts picked up a 3-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a five-game losing streak in this fixture.

Gangwon have scored 22 goals in the K League 1 this season. Only Suwon (21) have managed fewer.

Jeonbuk have the best offensive and defensive records in the South Korean top-flight this term with 39 goals scored and 18 conceded.

Ad

Jeonbuk vs Gangwon Prediction

The home side are on an outstanding 21-game unbeaten streak stretching back to the middle of March. They are undefeated in their last nine games at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium and will head into the midweek clash as clear favorites.

Gangwon have picked up three wins and two draws in their last five outings. They have been solid on the road of late, but could see defeat against an inspired Jeonbuk outfit on Wednesday.

Ad

Prediction: Jeonbuk 2-1 Gangwon

Jeonbuk vs Gangwon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jeonbuk to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More