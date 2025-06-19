Jeonbuk vs Seoul Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025

Jeonbuk will host Seoul at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 K League 1 campaign. The home side are enjoying a brilliant run of form and are now going full steam ahead in pursuit of a 10th K League 1 title and a first since 2021.

Ad

They picked up a brilliant 3-2 comeback home victory over Suwon in their last match, finding themselves two goals down at the break before efforts from Jin-kyu Kim and Andrea Compagno, alongside an own goal, saw the league leaders come from behind to secure maximum points.

Seoul, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league this season, although they remain in contention for a top-half regular season finish. They played out a 1-1 draw against Gangwon last time out, falling behind midway through the first half before Seon-min Moon came off the bench to head home a second-half leveler.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit seventh in the league standings with 26 points from 19 matches and they will be looking to add to that tally when they take on the league leaders at the weekend.

Jeonbuk vs Seoul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 85th meeting between the two clubs. Jeonbuk have won 38 of their previous matchups while Seoul have won 24 times, with their other 22 contests ending in draws.

The hosts have lost just once in this fixture since 2017.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last five league outings.

Jeonbuk have the best offensive and defensive records in the K League 1 this term with 33 goals scored and 14 conceded.

Ad

Jeonbuk vs Seoul Prediction

The league leaders are on a four-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 17. They have won five of their last six home matches and will head into this one with confidence.

Seoul are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture in recent years and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Jeonbuk 2-1 Seoul

Jeonbuk vs Seoul Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jeonbuk to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More