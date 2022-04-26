Jeonnam Dragons vs United City prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022

Jeonnam Dragons and United City will battle for three points in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

Jeonnam come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Melbourne City on Sunday. Jamie Maclaren put the Australians ahead in the 89th minute, while Nika Katcharava scored the equalizing goal in the second minute of injury time.

United City fell to a 3-1 defeat to Pathum United. All three goals for the Thai outfit came in the first half, with Ikhsan Ahmad scoring a brace.

The defeat saw United City eliminated from the competition, having failed to register their first points in four matches. Jeonnam sit in third spot and need a win to keep their hopes of qualification to the knockout stage alive.

Jeonnam Dragons vs United City Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 victory for Jeonnam. Leonard Pilana scored the match-winning goal three minutes from time.

This has been the South Korean outfit's sole victory in the competition so far, with one draw also recorded. United City have lost all four fixtures they have played on the continent this term.

Jeonnam form guide: D-L-L-W

United City form guide: L-L-L-L

Jeonnam Dragons vs United City Team News

Jeonnam Dragons

Jonathan Balotelli and Hee-won Choi are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Jonathan Balotelli, Hee-won Choi

Suspension: None

United City

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Filipino outfit.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Jeonnam Dragons vs United City Predicted XI

Jeonnam Dragons (3-4-3): Da-Sol Kim (GK); Seong-Jae Jang, Soon-Hyeok Jang, Tae-Won Ko; Tae-Hyun Kim, Seung-Min Jeon, Yuhei Sato, Ho-Jin Jeong; Hee-Seong Park, Leonard Pilana, Seok-Hyun Lee

United City (4-4-2): Anthony Pinthus (GK); Dean Ebarle, Alan Robertson, Pete Forrosuelo, Simen Lyngbo, Amirbek Dzhuraboev, Mark Hartmann, Ricardo Sendra, Kenshiro Daniels; Gelito Ott, Curt Dizon

Jeonnam Dragons vs United City Prediction

Jeonnam need a win if they are to retain their hopes of qualification heading into the final matchday of the group stage. In light of that, the Korean cup champions are likely to start the game on the front foot.

Despite playing in the second division of South Korea, Jeonnam still have superior firepower over United City and we are backing them to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Jeonnam Dragons 2-0 United City

