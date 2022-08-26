Jerv vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Jerv play host to Bodo/Glimt on Saturday

Round 20 of the Norwegian Eliteserien gets underway on Saturday when Jerv play host to Bodo/Glimt at the J.J. Ugland Stadion – Levermyr.

The Glimt are still licking their wounds from their Champions League qualifier heartbreak and will look to quickly bounce back from that result.

FK Bodø/Glimt @Glimt Tenk litt på dette øyeblikket når du legger deg i kveld, så er nok alt litt bedre i morgen tidlig Tenk litt på dette øyeblikket når du legger deg i kveld, så er nok alt litt bedre i morgen tidlig 💛 https://t.co/ZgUsqUQLdd

Jerv were sent crashing down to earth last weekend as they suffered a 6-0 humbling at the hands of Stromsgodset.

This followed a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Lillestrom on August 14 which saw their six-game losing streak come to an end.

With 14 points from 19 games, Jerv are currently 15th in the Eliteserien standings, eight points above rock-bottom Kristiansund, who have one game in hand.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt were denied a place in the Champions League group stages as they lost 4-1 against Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their playoff-round clash, which completed a 4-2 aggregate loss against the Croatian outfit.

They have now turned their attention to the Eliteserien, where they are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, claiming six wins and one draw.

Bodo/Glimt are currently third in the league table, after picking up 38 points from 19 games so far.

Jerv vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the sides, with Bodo/Glimt winning their previous three encounters.

Jerv Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D

Jerv vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

Jerv

The hosts will be without Thomas Ness, who has been out of action since May through injury.

Injured: Thomas Ness

Suspended: None

FK Bodø/Glimt @Glimt



For en høst vi har i vente på Aspmyra, dæven det e deilig det òg! Lov å henge litt med geipen i kveld, men i morgen går det nok opp for ossFor en høst vi har i vente på Aspmyra, dæven det e deilig det òg! Lov å henge litt med geipen i kveld, men i morgen går det nok opp for oss 💪 For en høst vi har i vente på Aspmyra, dæven det e deilig det òg! 🔥 https://t.co/eMscsYYNrA

Bodo/Glimt

Sondre Fet and Ola Solbakken are currently recuperating from knee and shoulder problems respectively and will play no part in Saturday’s matchup.

Injured: Sondre Fet, Ola Solbakken

Suspended: None

Jerv vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI

Jerv Predicted XI (3-4-3): Øystein Øvretveit; Erik Tobias Sandberg, Henrik Bredeli, John Olav Norheim; Torje Wichne, Leandro Fernandes, Mathias Wichmann, Mathias Haarup; Aral Simsir, Daniel Håkans, Erik Brenden

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Alfons Sampsted, Helstad Amundsen, Marius Høibråten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Elias Hagen, Ulrik Saltnes; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Lars-Jørgen Salvesen, Amahl Pellegrino

Jerv vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Bodo/Glimt will be looking to return to winning ways and restore some pride following their Champions League qualifier disappointment. The Glimt take on a floundering Jerv side who have lost seven of their last eight games and we predict they will come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Jerv 0-3 Bodo/Glimt

Edited by Peter P