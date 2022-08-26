Jerv vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Round 20 of the Norwegian Eliteserien gets underway on Saturday when Jerv play host to Bodo/Glimt at the J.J. Ugland Stadion – Levermyr.
The Glimt are still licking their wounds from their Champions League qualifier heartbreak and will look to quickly bounce back from that result.
Jerv were sent crashing down to earth last weekend as they suffered a 6-0 humbling at the hands of Stromsgodset.
This followed a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Lillestrom on August 14 which saw their six-game losing streak come to an end.
With 14 points from 19 games, Jerv are currently 15th in the Eliteserien standings, eight points above rock-bottom Kristiansund, who have one game in hand.
Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt were denied a place in the Champions League group stages as they lost 4-1 against Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their playoff-round clash, which completed a 4-2 aggregate loss against the Croatian outfit.
They have now turned their attention to the Eliteserien, where they are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, claiming six wins and one draw.
Bodo/Glimt are currently third in the league table, after picking up 38 points from 19 games so far.
Jerv vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head
This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the sides, with Bodo/Glimt winning their previous three encounters.
Jerv Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L
Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D
Jerv vs Bodo/Glimt Team News
Jerv
The hosts will be without Thomas Ness, who has been out of action since May through injury.
Injured: Thomas Ness
Suspended: None
Bodo/Glimt
Sondre Fet and Ola Solbakken are currently recuperating from knee and shoulder problems respectively and will play no part in Saturday’s matchup.
Injured: Sondre Fet, Ola Solbakken
Suspended: None
Jerv vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI
Jerv Predicted XI (3-4-3): Øystein Øvretveit; Erik Tobias Sandberg, Henrik Bredeli, John Olav Norheim; Torje Wichne, Leandro Fernandes, Mathias Wichmann, Mathias Haarup; Aral Simsir, Daniel Håkans, Erik Brenden
Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Alfons Sampsted, Helstad Amundsen, Marius Høibråten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Elias Hagen, Ulrik Saltnes; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Lars-Jørgen Salvesen, Amahl Pellegrino
Jerv vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction
Bodo/Glimt will be looking to return to winning ways and restore some pride following their Champions League qualifier disappointment. The Glimt take on a floundering Jerv side who have lost seven of their last eight games and we predict they will come away with a comfortable victory.
Prediction: Jerv 0-3 Bodo/Glimt