Jiangsu Suning vs Chongqing Dangdai prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Jiangsu Suning and Chongqing Dangdai will trade tackles at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center on Saturday in the second leg of their Championship stage fixture.

Suning finished second in Group A in the Regular Season standings, while Chongqing Dangdai were third in Group B of the Chinese Super League.

There is all to play for in the second leg, as a 73rd-minute strike by Alan Kardec of Dangdai cancelled out a sixth-minute Alex Teixeira opener to ensure both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Jiangsu Suning vs Chongqing Dangdai Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 19 previous occasions and Jiangsu Suning have the advantage in meetings between the pair.

The hosts have 11 wins and four draws to their name, scoring 35 goals and conceding 24, while Chongqing Dangdai were victorious on four occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on Monday when they could not be separated in a 1-1 draw.

Jiangsu Suning form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Chongqing Dangdai form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Jiangsu Suning vs Chongqing Dangdai Team News

Jiangsu Suning

Jiangsu Suning have no injury concerns for this fixture. They will, however, be without talisman Alex Teixeira for accumulated bookings after he was shown a yellow card in the first leg.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Alex Teixeira

Chongqing Dangdai

The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns for the clash with Jiangsu Suning.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Jiangsu Suning vs Chongqing Dangdai Predicted XI

Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gu Chao; Yun Zhou, Miranda, Yang Boyu, Abdulhamit Abdugheni; Wu Xi, Tiang Yinong; Luo Jing, Boyuan Feng, Eder; Ivan Santini

Chongqing Dangdai Predicted XI (4-4-2): Xiaofei Deng; Huan Liu, Shuai Yang, Yuan Mincheng, Zhe Jiang; Fernandinho, Xiyang Huang, Jie Chen, Adrian Mierzejewski; Alan Kardec, Obafemi Martins

Jiangsu Suning vs Chongqing Dangdai Prediction

On paper, both sides are fairly evenly-matched, evidenced by the closely-contested first leg fixture.

The absence of Alex Teixeira is a genuine game-changer for Cosmin Olaroui's side, as the Brazilian has been a key cog in his team's attacking wheel.

Despite this, other players like Eder and Ivan Santini can step up to the plate and deliver for their team, although Chongqing Dangdai also have game-changers of their own including Alan Kardec and Obafemi Martins.

This is a difficult one to call and a repeat scoreline from the first leg could be on the cards.

Prediction: Jiangsu Suning 1-1 Chongqing Dangdai