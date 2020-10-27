Jiangsu Suning vs Shanghai SIPG prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Jiangsu Suning are set to play Shanghai SIPG at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre on Thursday in their Chinese Super League semi-final first-leg.

Jiangsu Suning come into this game having defeated Chongqing Lifan 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals. They beat Chongqing Lifan 1-0 in the second-leg courtesy of a goal from Croatia international Ivan Santini, to ensure their progress.

Chongqing Lifan had veteran midfielder Jiang Zhe sent off in the second half.

Jiangsu Suning eliminated Chongqing Dangdai in the 1st round of the CSL Championship playoff after a 1-0 win (aggregate 2:1). Ivan Santini scored a spectacular volley. Alex Teixeira was absent due to yellow cards accumulation. They will face Shanghai SIPG in the semi-final. pic.twitter.com/amRMT3VHDT — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) October 24, 2020

Shanghai SIPG, on the other hand, beat Shanghai Shenhua on penalties to proceed to the semi-finals.

A goalless draw in the first leg was followed by a 1-1 draw in the second-leg, with Brazil international Hulk scoring for Shanghai SIPG and Sun Shilin equalizing late in the game for Shanghai Shenhua.

Shanghai SIPG eliminated Shanghai Shenhua in the 1st round of the CSL playoff through penalty-shootout. Giovanni Moreno's penalty was saved. Choi Kang-hee and his team have won respect as they almost beat SIPG in the extra-time with a squad of mediocre quality. pic.twitter.com/GcqDnBzcsz — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) October 23, 2020

However, Shanghai SIPG triumphed on penalties, and their star-studded squad will now get ready to face formidable opponents in Jiangsu Suning.

Jiangsu Suning vs Shanghai SIPG Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Shanghai SIPG hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost four and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year, with Shanghai SIPG beating nine-man Jiangsu Suning 3-0. Goals from attacker Hulk, full-back Zhang Wei and former Chelsea midfielder Oscar sealed the victory for Shanghai SIPG.

Jiangsu Suning had midfielder Ye Chongqiu and winger Xie Pengfei sent off to add to their misery.

Jiangsu Suning form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-W-W-D-W

Shanghai SIPG form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-W-L-D-W

Jiangsu Suning vs Shanghai SIPG Team News

Jiangsu Suning have no known injury issues, and manager Cosmin Olaroiu is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Shanghai SIPG could be without goalkeeper and China international Yan Junling, who is nursing an eye injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yan Junling

Suspended: None

Jiangsu Suning vs Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI

Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gu Chao, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Miranda, Li Ang, Zhou Yun, Luo Jing, Wu Xi, Mubarak Wakaso, Xie Pengfei, Ivan Santini, Eder

Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chen Wei, Fu Huan, He Guan, Shi Ke, Wang Shenchao, Aaron Mooy, Cai Huikang, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Oscar, Marko Arnautovic, Hulk

Jiangsu Suning vs Shanghai SIPG Prediction

Jiangsu Suning have done well to reach this stage, with the likes of Ivan Santini and former Inter Milan striker Eder among the key reasons for their success. Centre-back Miranda, a Brazil international and formerly of Atletico Madrid, has also been crucial defensively.

Shanghai SIPG, on the other hand, have stars like former West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic, Brazil international Hulk and Oscar as part of their attack. The arrival of Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy has proven to be an important addition to the midfield.

Both sides are strong, with talented managers at the helm. A draw seems to be a likely result in the first-leg.

Prediction: Jiangsu Suning 1-1 Shanghai SIPG

