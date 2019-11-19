Joachim Low names six teams ahead of Germany as Euro 2020 favourites

Low lowered the expectations for Germany from his comments

Despite his illustrious record, Joachim Low does not think his side Germany are one of the favourites for the European Championships in 2020. Germany stand first in their group ahead of the Netherlands, but Low believes the Dutch are among the teams ahead of his outfit.

"Teams like England, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium and Holland are ahead of us," Low said. "They've had a generational revamp. But I don't see us as favourites for the Euros."

"I want to congratulate my players," he said. “I think, we can be satisfied with the year. We have a revamp, and then a series of revamps inside a revamp because more than 10 players got injured. Despite all this, we qualified comfortably."

After seven qualifying games, Die Mannschaft have already secured qualification for the tournament. They can seal top spot in Group C in their game against Northern Ireland on Wednesday. In their last game, Germany faced Belarus and recorded a 4-0 victory. Matthias Ginter and Leon Goretzka before Toni Kroos netted a double.

Germany have undergone a huge overhaul since winning the World Cup in 2014. Only two players - Manuel Neuer and Kroos - were integral parts of their success in Brazil. Many have retired, and a new promising crop of youngsters are set to take the baton.