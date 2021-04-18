Joan Laporta drops hint about Ronald Koeman's Barcelona future - Reports

As per British publication Mirror, the newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken glowingly of manager Ronald Koeman, claiming the Dutchman is doing a "great job."

The 58-year-old was brought into the Nou Camp to replace Quique Setien after Barcelona were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League last year.

Taking over Blaugrana during an increasingly divisive period, Koeman's season got off to a rough start. However, the Dutchman has found a system and form, taking Barcelona 2 points off league leaders Atletico Madrid in La Liga. His side also lifted the Copa del Rey title on Sunday having defeated Athletic Bilbao in the final.

Ronald Koeman has won his first major trophy since 2009, having failed to win silverware in any of his previous four managerial jobs.



A first trophy for the Dutchman at Barca. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TQyuRyemGd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 17, 2021

Despite the progress made with the team - particularly with the younger members of the squad - the Dutchman's future has been speculated about following Laporta's appointment as President. Koeman was hired by former President Joep Bartomeu, who subsequently resigned and was arrested in Catalonia in February.

Laporta has claimed that his main priority is keeping talisman Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp and building a squad that can challenge for the highest honours. He is set to make a crucial decision on Koeman's future in the coming months.





Prior to Barcelona's triumph in the Copa del Rey final, manager Ronald Koeman addressed questions regarding his future, claiming the scrutiny is "strange".

"We have improved many things. I never think about my future if I win or lose a game," Koeman said. "It’s a little bit strange that I need to answer questions like this because we had a run of 19 games without losing. We are losing one match and I need to talk about my future?."

The Dutchman signed for Blaugrana on a two-year deal that will run until the summer of 2022. However, his side's sticky start to the 2020/21 campaign had put his future under scrutiny over the past few months.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝗔 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗥𝗔 🟦🟥 pic.twitter.com/L6PL1ALvHS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 18, 2021

Barcelona currently sit third in the La Liga table. They are part of an exciting title race with leaders Atletico Madrid and their arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are 2 and 1 point ahead of Blaugrana, respectively.