Joan Laporta identifies next Barcelona captain as 4 experienced players edge closer to exits: Reports

According to El Nacional, as reported by Diario Gol, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has identified Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as the club's next captain.

Sergio Busquets is the club's current captain, followed by Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, and Sergi Roberto.

However, Busquets' contract with Blaugaranaus is set to be up at the end of the season and the player is not expected to renew with the club as an MLS move seems likely for the veteran midfielder.

Roberto is also currently in the last year of his contract and is not expected to renew.

Alba, meanwhile, has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou. The club wanted to get rid of the player during the summer and a loan move to Inter Milan was arranged. However, the player decided to stay put. That said, he hasn't been able to find a regular spot in the team with Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso preferred over him.

Atletico Madrid are interested in acquiring the former Valencia player's signature. He could be on his way out soon.

Gerard Pique has also become a bit-part player in recent times. The player has a contract with the Catalan club until 2024. However, Joules Kounde, Andres Christensen, and Ronald Aaraujo are Xavi Hernandez's primary choices for the center-back position.

With four superstar players on the verge of an exit, Laporta has already started looking for an alternative option for the club's captain.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the front-runner to be the next Barcelona captain. The 30-year-old has made 334 appearances for the club since arriving from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.

Pedri, Ronald Araujo and Ansu Fati are in contention to be named captains after Ter Stegen.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez heaps praise on Alejandro Balde

Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Barcelona have gotten off to a great start to their La Liga campaign. They have managed 16 points from their first six league games and sit at the top of the table, having played one game more than Real Madrid.

Alejandro Balde, who has played five games this season, bagged two assists in their latest win against Elche. Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for the youngster as he said after the game:

"I have seen that they did a lot of individual marking and Balde can generate superiorities inside and ou. It never ceases to amaze me that an 18-year-old boy is at this level. He has a lot of confidence and personality, he has a great physical condition and he’s going to give us a lot.” (via Diario Sport)

