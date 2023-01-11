John Barnes names 3 Manchester United players who 'have been great' this season

Legendary former Liverpool forward John Barnes has praised Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro for their displays this season.

All three players have played important roles in the Red Devils' recent rise. Following a difficult start to life under Erik ten Hag, United now sit fourth in the Premier League standings with 35 points from 17 matches. They have also qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup and the semifinals of the EFL Cup.

Barnes believes Rashford, Casemiro and Fernandes have all enjoyed solid seasons. He praised them during a conversation with betting site Bonus Code Bets, saying:

“Rashford will be a fantastic player for Manchester United. They also have Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro who have been great.

The two-time English top-flight winner with Liverpool added about Rashford:

“Rashford needs to focus on playing in those wide positions and coming inside to affect the game. He’s not a centre forward. That’s not his game. I’m pleased for him because he went through a sticky patch last year which was because of the disharmony at Man Utd.”

Ten Hag's side are currently on an eight-match winning streak across all competitions. Their latest match saw them defeat Football League One outfit Charlton Athletic 3-0 in the EFL Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday, January 10.

Antony opened the scoring in the 21st minute before Rashford netted twice in the closing stages to seal a comfortable win at Old Trafford.

How have Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro fared for Manchester United this season?

Marcus Rashford seems to be in the form of his life at the moment.

The Englishman suffered a sub-par 2021-22 season, scoring just five times in 32 matches for Manchester United. However, he has begun the current campaign in tremendous fashion, scoring 15 times and laying out six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Another major reason for the Red Devils' upturn in fortunes has been the presence of Casemiro. United have lost just once when the Brazilian, who arrived from Real Madrid in the summer, has started for them.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has recorded two goals and four assists in 24 matches in all competitions. Additionally, Casemiro has averaged 0.9 key passes, 3.2 tackles, 1.8 clearances and 6.4 successful duels per game in the Premier League, contributing all over the pitch.

Lastly, Bruno Fernandes has not enjoyed the most prolific season of his Manchester United career, but has still improved steadily with every match. The Portuguese midfield maestro has recorded four goals and six assists in 25 matches for his club this season.

Fernandes has steadily been one of United's most creative players, averaging 2.8 key passes per game across 16 league appearances.

