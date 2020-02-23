Johnny Evans: The unsung hero of Leicester City

It was another solid performance from Evans despite the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

Leicester City has provided one of the stories of the season so far and sit third in the Premier League, on the verge of a Champions League return. Leicester's players like Jamie Vardy and Caglar Soyuncu have been given most of the credit for this stellar campaign but when taking a closer look at the ever-improving Leicester side, it is Jonny Evans, perhaps an unsung hero at the Foxes, who deserves a share of the limelight as well.

The former Manchester United defender has been Mr. Consistent this season and has formed a very tough and almost impenetrable defensive partnership with Soyuncu, conceding just 27 goals so far. A record that has only been bettered by leaders, Liverpool, and Sheffield United this season. And it's not just been in the defensive third where the Northern Ireland international has contributed this season but also the final third with 2 goals and 1 assist to his name.

Most successful passes in the Premier League this season:



1,604 - Virgil van Dijk

1,430 - Rodri

1,409 - Caglar Soyuncu

1,389 - Fernandinho

1,370 - Jorginho

1,333 - Jonny Evans

1,332 - ???

1,309 - Lewis Dunk

1,263 - Toby Alderweireld

1,226 - Andrew Robertson



Who is missing? 🤔 — Goal (@goal) January 23, 2020

Evans will be hoping to cap off an already impressive season by qualifying for the 2020 Euros with Northern Ireland with a win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in March. A win would see Northern Ireland qualify for the Euros for just the second time in their history to allow Jonny Evans to take his club form to his country in the summer.

What's more, the Leicester defender will likely be playing in the Champions League next season with the Foxes where he will be hoping to add to his 27 appearances in the competition and perhaps even pull off another underdog story of the season. Evans was victorious in the 2008 Champions League with former club, Manchester United.

Despite coming up short in yesterday's top of the table clash game against Manchester City, Jonny Evans still failed to put a foot wrong and was solid throughout in the tightly contested affair. The defeat has only harmed the Foxes battle for second place and not their bid for top 4 due to Tottenham Hotspur's defeat at Stamford Bridge earlier. In fact, the gap between Leicester in third place and Spurs in fifth is now 10 points and with just 11 games to go in the Premier League season, Leicester's place in next seasons Champions League is looking increasingly more secure as the weeks go by.

Jonny Evans’ first half vs. Man City by numbers:



100% pass accuracy

6 clearances

3 recoveries

1 interception

0 goals conceded

0 fouls committed



Very tidy. 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/6nQ57DgbyI — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 22, 2020

To conclude, Jonny Evans will look to cap off an incredible season with Leicester by qualifying for next seasons Champions League where he will be hoping to further solidify his place as one of the most important players in an exciting Leicester City side.

