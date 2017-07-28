Jonathan dos Santos joins brother Giovani at LA Galaxy

Jonathan dos Santos has linked up with brother Giovani at LA Galaxy, signing as the MLS side's third Designated Player.

by Omnisport News 28 Jul 2017, 12:42 IST

New LA Galaxy signing Jonathan dos Santos

LA Galaxy have announced the signing of Jonathan dos Santos from Villarreal for a reported fee of €4.3million.

The 27-year-old Mexico international has signed a contract to become the MLS side's third Designated Player, alongside Romain Alessandrini and his brother, Giovani.

"Jonathan is a quality player that we think instantly becomes a top midfielder in Major League Soccer," Galaxy general manager Pete Vagenas told the club's website.

"His signing will significantly improve our team as we continue to push for the playoffs and, ultimately, a sixth MLS Cup.

"We believe Jonathan will be a leader during the second half of this season and for years to come. We look forward to him joining our squad."

Head coach Sigi Schmid, who was appointed as Curt Onalfo's replacement on Thursday, added: "Jonathan is an excellent midfielder with a wide range of technical abilities.

"He can fit into our lineup at a number of different positions and improve our team in multiple ways. He still has his best years of playing in front of him and we are excited to add him to our team."

Dos Santos began his career with Barcelona before joining Villarreal in 2014. He made 34 appearances in LaLiga last season, scoring twice.

He was part of the Mexico side that reached the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup in Russia in June, where they were knocked out by eventual winners Germany.