Jordan Henderson makes decision on new shirt number at Al-Ettifaq as he moves one step closer to Liverpool exit: Reports 

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has decided to wear the number 10 shirt at his new club, the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. While the Reds are yet to officially announce Henderson's departure, he was spotted training with the Al-Ettifaq team on videos that surfaced on social media.

Henderson leaves the Anfield club after a 12-year-spell and was a key player for the team since completing a move from Sunderland back in 2011. The midfielder made 492 appearances in total for the Reds. He also captained the team to Premier League and Champions League glory.

He will reunite with his former Liverpool midfield partner Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq as Gerrard has been recently appointed as the new manager of the SPL side.

Jordan Henderson is reportedly set to earn a mega €700,000 per week salary at his new club. Gerard's team will begin their league campaign against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler recently defended Jordan Henderson amid criticisms

Jordan Henderson is set to earn a fortune at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq as he will be paid an astronomical salary. The reported sum, however, has drawn criticism as well as some experts have opined that Henderson is not worth the money.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler recently defended Henderson against the criticisms as he said that other superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo were not criticized when they opted to accept a lucrative deal. Fowler said (via O Jogo Portugal):

"It's Jordan Henderson's alleged salaries that have sparked the outrage and, as regular readers will know, I never understood why footballers' salaries are such a sensitive topic, while the billions billed by finance companies never are questioned."

He added:

"Let's get one thing straight. I'm not going to condemn Jordan, Steven Gerrard or anyone else who has gone to work in Saudi Arabia or is considering doing so. Not because I'm taking the money either - that's just not right, true. As I explained, I took a job in the League below the Saudi Pro League because I have ambitions to be a manager and I want to prove myself."

Fowler further said:

"It's not simply a matter of money. So, I disagree with people who criticize Jordan Henderson or Steven Gerrard for that reason. Last year, I didn't see anyone criticizing Cristiano Ronaldo for taking the money."

While Henderson might not be a match-winner on his own, there is no questioning his commitment towards the game and that was evident throughout the course of his Liverpool career.