Jordan Henderson's importance reiterated after Liverpool's poor run of form

Henderson will be hoping to make a return in the second leg against Atletico Madrid

Before Jordan Henderson picked up an injury, Liverpool were on top form and on course for an invincible Premier League season. However, after the injury to their captain in a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, Liverpool failed to replace the midfielder's leadership and fight, resulting in a poor run of form. Many fans have blamed the sudden dip in form on the fact that Henderson is injured. And it's hard to argue with this statement.

Before the injury, Liverpool had lost just once in their last 34 games with their only loss coming against Napoli in October. However, since the injury, they have failed to win in 3 of their last 4 games after losing to Chelsea, Watford and Atletico Madrid, leaving them out of the FA Cup and facing a possible Champions League exit.

This highlights just how important the leadership of Henderson is to a Liverpool side looking to go down in history as one of the best. And this is a real testament to Henderson who may not be the most technically gifted player in the Liverpool squad but perhaps the most important as shown by recent results.

That’s 3 defeats in 4 now for us, have Liverpool become too complacent?



Jordan Henderson seemingly a bigger miss the longer he’s out... agree? pic.twitter.com/KXyGLcS3z1 — LFCVine (@LFCVine) March 3, 2020

To further reinstate this, with Jordan Henderson this season, Liverpool have a win percentage of 89% with 26 wins, 2 losses and 18 goals conceded. But without the midfielder, they have lost 3 out of 8 games, conceding 13, once again highlighting the Liverpool captain's significance to the Liverpool squad.

And it's his ability to pick up second balls which Liverpool have so clearly missed in his absence with the midfield becoming slightly more passive without him, something that played a key factor in their shock defeat to Watford.

There’s every chance that @JHenderson’s injury could well clinch him the Footballer of the Year trophy. Sometime’s you don’t realise a player’s importance to a side until they’re absent. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 3, 2020

Jordan Henderson's importance to the Liverpool squad has, in fact, never been clearer and this has put the former Sunderland man in contention for the PFA Player of The Year award, an award that could cap off Liverpool's first-ever Premier League title.