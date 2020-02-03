Jordan Henderson's legend as Liverpool captain is confirmed

Jordan Henderson's most recent goal came in a 4-0 thrashing of Southampton.

Throughout Liverpool's history, we have seen some phenomenal captains from Steven Gerrard to Graeme Souness and now Jordan Henderson. And the role of the Liverpool captain has changed significantly over the years with Steven Gerrard often relied upon to carry the Liverpool team and be the face of so many Liverpool sides.

However, nowadays Jordan Henderson's role as captain is more in the background, doing the quiet yet so important work to steady the Liverpool ship and by doing this, Jordan Henderson has become recognised as a great Liverpool captain for different reasons than that of Steven Gerrard.

Henderson may not score screamers at Wembley but in big games, he dominates in the midfield battle and runs his socks off for the team, setting an example as captain and often signalling the famous Liverpool gegenpress.

What's more, although Henderson's goal scoring touch is more of a rarity than Gerrard's, when he does get on the scoresheet, it's often in a big game. In fact, just this season, Henderson has contributed to goals against Spurs, Manchester City, Wolves and most recently, Southampton. And all of the goals have contributed to wins for a Liverpool side who are yet to lose this season in the league and are therefore on course for a first-ever Premier League title.

Adding to this, perhaps the main difference between Jordan Henderson's role as Liverpool captain and Steven Gerrard's is that the former Sunderland man is often the one to take one for the team and play out of his position. Steven Gerrard, however, never had to do this since he was the best in his position and Liverpool couldn't risk playing without their star man in the midfield. By contrast, Henderson has previously played right-back, centre-back, defensive midfield, right-midfield and in the centre of midfield for Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool side where his versatility has been so important. And as a result of his leading performances this season, Henderson's name is now often sung by the famous Kop at Anfield - where you have to earn the right to a song which Jordan Henderson, without a doubt, has.

The current Liverpool captain has a chance this season to complete a feat even the legendary Steven Gerrard couldn't complete by lifting Liverpool's first-ever Premier League title to add to the already lifted Champions League, Club World Cup, and Super Cup which would cement Henderson's place in the Liverpool history books once and for all.

To conclude, although Jordan Henderson will never score the goals that Steven Gerrard did as Liverpool captain, he will go down as one of the greatest Liverpool captains of all time due to his leadership qualities and trophies lifted in the best Liverpool side to ever grace the Premier League.