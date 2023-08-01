Jordan Henderson sends 15-word message to Fabinho as he completes Saudi Pro League transfer from Liverpool

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson sent a message to Fabinho after the latter officially joined Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad today (August 1) after five years at Anfield.

Liverpool signed Fabinho from Monaco in the summer of 2018. After an initial adjustment period, the Brazil international established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He made 219 appearances in all competitions and also scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists.

After five successful years with the Merseysiders, the 29-year-old officially joined Al-Ittihad today in a £40 million deal, signing a three-year contract. Fabinho posted an emotional farewell for the Anfield faithful on his Instagram page, thanking the fans for their unwavering support over the years.

Jordan Henderson, who recently also departed Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq, commented on the post:

"Been a pleasure! Wish you and your family all the best in the future brother!"

Fabinho and Henderson were regular starters under Jurgen Klopp in the Reds' midfield over the past five years. They played 149 games together, winning seven trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and Premier League.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer. They will need a new defensive midfielder to further bolster their squad and are reportedly in the hunt to sign Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia.

Jordan Henderson leaves Liverpool a club legend after 12 years at the club

Fabinho's departure wasn't the only exit to affect Liverpool as club captain Jordan Henderson also bid farewell to the fans earlier last week. The England international joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq for £12 million after 12 years at Anfield. He reunited with Steven Gerrard, who was appointed the club's manager in July.

The 33-year-old joined the Reds in June 2011 from Sunderland. Despite being doubted by many at the start of his Anfield tenure, Henderson went on to prove them wrong over the years.

Henderson established himself as an integral component of Jurgen Klopp's midfield, using his leadership qualities, physicality, and high work rate to his advantage. He made 492 appearances across all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists, winning eight major trophies for the club.

Jordan Henderson posted an emotional video on Instagram to bid the fans farewell:

"It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone. Jordan"

The Reds have named Virgil van Dijk as the new club captain and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the vice-captain for next season.