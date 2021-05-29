Jordan vs Vietnam prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2021

Jordan and Vietnam clash in an international friendly in Dubai as both teams prepare for the continuation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Asia.

Both sides are very much in the race to advance into the next round of the qualifying phase and will use this opportunity to prepare ahead of the last few games.

The Middle Eastern outfit are third in Group B with 10 points, level with second-placed Kuwait. Jordan have a relatively inferior goal difference and will face Kuwait and runaway leaders Australia in their final two matches.

To make matters worse, Vital Borkelmans' side were humiliated 5-1 by UAE in their last friendly game and need a big performance this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Golden Star Warriors play their first match since November 2019, and will look to blow away the cobwebs before resuming their qualifying phase.

They're unbeaten in five games so far, winning three times and leading Group G by two points over second-placed Malaysia.

Jordan vs Vietnam Head-To-Head

There have only been three clashes between the sides and all have come since 2017.

While neither side have won inside 90 minutes, Vietnam defeated Jordan on penalties in the 2019 Asia Cup following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Jordan Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Vietnam Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Jordan vs Vietnam Team News

Jordan

The Chivalrous have an experienced squad and named a strong starting lineup against UAE before head coach Borkelmans rotated his squad after the break.

The Dutchman may opt for a similar approach in this encounter.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Vietnam

Park Hang-seo has named a huge squad for the upcoming games with as many as eight players in line to make their international debuts.

The most notable players include Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng, who's earned 69 caps for Vietnam and scored 12 times, captain Quế Ngọc Hải, and rising star Nguyễn Tiến Linh. Linh has scored four times in just 12 games for his national team.

However, goalkeeper Dang Van Lam hasn't been called up after coming in contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dang Van Lam

Jordan vs Vietnam Predicted XI

Jordan (4-3-3): Ahmed Abdel-Sattar; Mohannad Khairullah, Anas Yaseen, Yaza A-Arab, Mohammad Al-Dmeiri; Baha' Abdel-Rahman, Ihsan Haddad, Yaseen al-Bakhit; Baha' Faisal, Odai Al-Saify, Hamza Al-Dardour.

Vietnam (3-4-3): Bui Tan Truong; Tien Dang Bui, Duy Manh Do, Ngoc Hai Que; Trong Hoang Nguyen, Hung Dung Do, Tuan Anh Nguyen, Van Hau Doan; Quang Hai Nguyen, Tien Linh Nguyen, Van Toan Nguyen.

Jordan vs Vietnam Prediction

Both sides may start the match strongly but plenty of chops and changes at the break will puncture most of the momentum.

The sides have never won against each other inside 90 minutes and we're predicting that trend to continue with another draw.

Prediction: Jordan 2-2 Vietnam

