Jordi Alba says renewing contract with Barcelona perfectly timed

IANS
NEWS
News
154   //    12 Mar 2019, 11:36 IST
IANS Image
BARCELONA, Oct. 25, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Jordi Alba (Front) of Barcelona celebrates his goal during a group B Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Inter Milan in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct. 24, 2018. Barcelona won 2-0. (Xinhua/Joan Gosa/IANS)

Barcelona, March 12 (IANS) Spain left-back Jordi Alba has said that renewing his contract with La Liga powerhouse, FC Barcelona, till the summer of 2024 came at the perfect time as he was at the peak of his professional career.

Earlier in the day, Alba and the club's vice president Jordi Mestre signed the contract extension that is to link the international defender to the team for another five years, with a 500-million-euro (roughly $562 million) buyout clause, according to the club's statement, reports Efe news.

"I am going through the best moment of my career, and continuing here was always my aim," Alba told journalists after signing the contract at the club's facilities in the Catalan capital late on Monday.

The almost 30-year-old Alba, who has worn Barça's jersey in a total of 282 games and won 14 titles in the club, said he was grateful to its president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and the board of directors.

"I take care of myself much more, I have the support of my family along with the trust of the club and my team-mates," the player said. "I am happy in all aspects of my life, and that allows me to play at the highest level."

Having spent eight years at Barcelona's youth academy, Alba rejoined the Catalan team in 2012 on a transfer from Valencia.

"I will be at Barcelona which I consider home for 20 years," he said adding: "I have always felt the support of the fans, they wanted me to renew."

