Jorge Mendes has offered Premier League star to Barcelona - Reports

Renowned football agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered his client Ruben Neves to Barcelona, who are in need of midfield reinforcements.

The Spanish giants are currently exploring options to possibly replace long-term midfield star Sergio Busquets, whose future at Camp Nou is still undecided.

Busquets is currently in his final months at Barcelona and there is a huge chance that he may leave the Catalan giants by the end of the season.

The 35-year-old Spanish international is reportedly attracting interest from the MLS, with Barca president Joan Laporta even admitting to the player wanting to try out a new challenge. As seen in Goal, Laporta said:

“We had a sit down before Christmas. He had a proposal from MLS, he’s never hid that from us. He would like to live the American experience.

Meanwhile, a couple of midfielders have been linked with Barcelona as possible replacements for Busquets. Notably, the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Martín Zubimendi as seen in Sport and Marca respectively.

The latest name now being touted as an option for Barca to sign is Wolves captain Neves. The Portuguese has reportedly been offered to Xavi Hernandez's side by his agent Mendes.

Neves has consistently attracted transfer interest from the Catalan giants and the player is also believed to be keen on a move to Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old player is currently regarded as one of the best holding-midfielders in the Premier League. He is known for his work ethic off the ball and possesses incredible passing and shooting techniques.

Neves has been in incredible form for Wolves this season and has so far scored an impressive total of five goals in 20 Premier League appearances.

His contract at the Molineux Stadium is, however, expected to expire next summer (2024). It's left to be seen as to whether he will sign an extension with Wolves.

They could also be open to a possible sale rather than losing their captain for free when his contract expires next summer.

Larpota makes honest admission about Barcelona transfer target

Barcelona president Laporta has given his voice to transfer reports linking Wolves and Portuguese midfielder Neves with a possible move to Camp Nou.

He admitted that the 25-year-old midfielder is a very good player but hinted that a possible move could depend on Busquets. As seen in Football-Espana, he said:

“Neves is a great player, but this matter is part of private conversations,”

He continued:

"Busquets will not be eternal and there are internal discussions to find a substitute for him. Frenkie de Jong can play in his position, but he won’t do it as a single player.

“Ultimately, Xavi will decide this.”

The Blaugrana will face Villarreal away from home in their next game in La Liga on Sunday as they look to extend their lead at the summit.

