Jorge Mendes pushing to facilitate offer from club considered Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘last hope’ when it comes to Manchester United exit: Reports 

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is making one last attempt to offer the Portugal international to top European clubs before the summer transfer window closes.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Jorge Mendes is working out plans to cut a deal with Borussia Dortmund. The agent considers the German club the 'last hope' for Ronaldo.

A move to Sporting was never on. No appetite at Ronaldo's end despite



Atleti option 100% off the table.



A move to Sporting does not interest CR7 or Ruben Amorim

No chance of Atleti now

Ronaldo forced to run ‘punishment’ laps in training



The forward hasn't hidden the fact that he wants to leave Old Trafford for another club that has qualified for the Champions League.

Ronaldo, popularly known as Mr. Champions League, wants to take his legacy in the tournament to new heights in the twilight years of his career. However, his agent Mendes has failed to secure a deal for his client with a club in the top five leagues.

[@JacobsBen] Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance of leaving Man Utd is via a transfer to Borussia Dortmund. Jorge Mendes is actively working on a move. Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance of leaving Man Utd is via a transfer to Borussia Dortmund. Jorge Mendes is actively working on a move. [@JacobsBen]

Discussing Cristiano Ronaldo's situation and giving further updates about his agent's move, Ben Jacobs told CBS Sports Golazo:

''Borussia Dortmund is Cristiano Ronaldo’s last hope of a #MUFC exit this summer with Jorge Mendes still pushing for an offer.''

The journalist revealed that Manchester United striker Ronaldo is apprehensive about the idea of moving back to Portugal to play for his first club, Sporting Lisbon. Jacobs also put the Atletico Madrid rumors to rest as well. He added:

''A move to Sporting was never on. No appetite at Ronaldo’s end despite #UCL football and pushback from Ruben Amorim. Atleti option 100% off the table.''

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to Old Trafford last season after spending three years at Juventus. He was the highest goal scorer for Manchester United with 24 strikes in 38 games, but the club endured one of their worst seasons. They failed to win a single trophy last season.

To make things much worse, Manchester United finished sixth in the table and failed to qualify for the next Champions League competition. The new season has also gone off to a terrible start, as the club lost their opening games despite appointing Erik ten Hag as the new full-time manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo sweats out in training ahead of Manchester United's clash against Liverpool.

Despite rumors and uncertainty surrounding his stay at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo is working hard ahead of Manchester United's clash against Liverpool.

The Portugal international came on as a substitute in the first game of the new season, while he was named in the starting XI against Brentford. Last season's Golden Boot runner-up will be looking to score his first goal of the new season and help his club register their first win.

Manchester United have lost their first two games of the season and are desperately looking for a win. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also looking for their first win of the season. They have only managed to secure a point each from their first two games.

