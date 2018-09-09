Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jose Mourinho becomes a meme after being spotted at England-Spain game

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.44K   //    09 Sep 2018, 11:25 IST

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was spotted by the cameras at Wembley stadium during England's UEFA Nations League game against Spain on Saturday.

The event marked Luis Enrique's first game as Spain manager and a new era altogether for the national team.

Spain kicked off the new era in a positive manner as they made an impressive comeback from a goal down to defeat England 2-1.

Enrique's side bagged two goals before halftime courtesy of Saul Niguez and Rodrigo. The second half spotlight, however, was on a nasty injury sustained by England left back Luke Shaw who was stretchered off the pitch following a clash with Real Madrid defender Daniel Carvajal.

Following their incredible World Cup run, the Three Lions were initially focused, having bagged a 1-0 lead in the first half of the game as Luke Shaw set up Marcus Rashford to open the bank.

Rashford's goal became the first England goal since 2012 that was both scored and assisted by two Manchester United players.

Immediately after Rashford's goal, the cameras shifted to Mourinho, who was sat in the stands appearing content, nodding his head in approval as he focused on his mobile phone.

Twitter was quick to point out the Portuguese manager's delight at the achievement and immediately began making memes out of it:


Wembley had an incredible turnout of about 81,000 people, who gathered to watch the newly introduced international league. Prior to the game, England captain Harry Kane was presented with the World Cup Golden Boot trophy by coach Gareth Southgate.

The defeat to Spain marks England’s first defeat in their last twenty-five competitive fixtures at Wembley.

Both England and Spain are set to face World Cup runners-up Croatia in League A Group 4 of the Nations League - UEFA’s new effort to add more excitement to the international calendar.

