Jose Mourinho becomes a meme after being spotted at England-Spain game

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.44K // 09 Sep 2018, 11:25 IST

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was spotted by the cameras at Wembley stadium during England's UEFA Nations League game against Spain on Saturday.

The event marked Luis Enrique's first game as Spain manager and a new era altogether for the national team.

Spain kicked off the new era in a positive manner as they made an impressive comeback from a goal down to defeat England 2-1.

Enrique's side bagged two goals before halftime courtesy of Saul Niguez and Rodrigo. The second half spotlight, however, was on a nasty injury sustained by England left back Luke Shaw who was stretchered off the pitch following a clash with Real Madrid defender Daniel Carvajal.

Following their incredible World Cup run, the Three Lions were initially focused, having bagged a 1-0 lead in the first half of the game as Luke Shaw set up Marcus Rashford to open the bank.

Rashford's goal became the first England goal since 2012 that was both scored and assisted by two Manchester United players.

Immediately after Rashford's goal, the cameras shifted to Mourinho, who was sat in the stands appearing content, nodding his head in approval as he focused on his mobile phone.

Twitter was quick to point out the Portuguese manager's delight at the achievement and immediately began making memes out of it:

Mourinho's face after Shaw and Rashford give England the lead. A happy man👀 #mufc pic.twitter.com/aMvUb1CSNl — Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) September 8, 2018

And there’s #Mourinho at Wembley thinking if #EdWoodward had the money to spend I’d be able to buy this #Rashford guy pic.twitter.com/pQuEQU3ku7 — Docky Dockrat (@dockydockrat) September 8, 2018

"Just found out the text Mourinho sent during the England goal... sell Rashford." 😂👏https://t.co/2bd3ffbOei — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 8, 2018

Mourinho, texting to order a hit on Mr G Southgate, as he watches Luke Shaw stretchered off at Wembley pic.twitter.com/wdSRfG1oXL — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) September 8, 2018

Mourinho smiling as Shaw's stretchered off. Knows it'll be easier to convince Woodward to sign a LB. That's ruthlessness. — RG (@registability) September 8, 2018

Jose Mourinho watching the Shaw-Rashford linkup, but then realising it was against de Gea. #ESPENG pic.twitter.com/Ra9YKBLCwp — Playing For 90 (@PlayingFor90) September 8, 2018

You can just hear the words coming out of a cocky mourinho mouth 'me being tough on Luke Shaw has got him into the form of his life' — Jamie Evans (@JEVANS6666) September 8, 2018

Poch looks more worried about Luke Shaw than Mourinho did. — Lara © (@laazarini7) September 8, 2018

Reckon that Mourinho is playing @FootballManager Handheld here, guiding United to a treble and sending the screenshots to Woodward saying ‘trust me I’m good’. pic.twitter.com/2SmkbcZBk9 — Sunday League Hipster (@HipsterManager) September 8, 2018

Wembley had an incredible turnout of about 81,000 people, who gathered to watch the newly introduced international league. Prior to the game, England captain Harry Kane was presented with the World Cup Golden Boot trophy by coach Gareth Southgate.

The defeat to Spain marks England’s first defeat in their last twenty-five competitive fixtures at Wembley.

Both England and Spain are set to face World Cup runners-up Croatia in League A Group 4 of the Nations League - UEFA’s new effort to add more excitement to the international calendar.