Jose Mourinho confirms Manchester United's captain for the season

Shea Robinson FOLLOW ANALYST News 6.72K // 18 Aug 2018, 10:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Man United has confirmed their captain for the season

What's the story?

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Antonio Valencia will remain as captain of Manchester United once the fullback returns from injury. Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Red Devils' trip to Brighton on Sunday, Mourinho also confirmed that Paul Pogba will wear the armband until the Ecuadorian resumes his position in the starting lineup.

In case you didn't know...

Antonio Valencia has spent nine seasons at Old Trafford and was named as the first choice captain for the majority of last season. However, a pre-season calf injury ruled the 33-year-old out for United's season opener against Liecester and Pogba was handed the captain's armband for that game.

Mourinho confirmed that the French World Cup winner would remain as captain for the Manchester club's trip to the south coast this weekend. The Portuguese manager referred to Pogba's time in the youth setup at Old Trafford and hinted the 25-year-old could become a permanent captain for the Red Devils in the future. He told reporters:

"We thought, I think it was before the game against Basel, Pogba is a young guy, with a good personality, made in the academy, normally a starting line-up player, so he has the conditions to be a captain in the future."

The heart of the matter

However, despite Mourinho's positive words about Pogba, the United boss alluded to the importance of continuity in the first team and therefore confirmed that Valencia would resume his role as captain once he recovered from injury. On this matter, he said:

"In the continuity of this, with no Antonio (Valencia) in the team, he was the captain and for the next match I don’t think Antonio’s going to play, so he’ll be the captain again. But one day when Antonio comes back, Antonio will be the captain again."

This confirmation of captaincy puts to bed speculation that United could install Pogba as the first-choice captain this season after his debut in the armband last weekend. Mourinho also bluntly dismissed rumours of any rift between himself and the French midfielder, telling reporters:

"I don’t care. I repeat: I want him to play well, I want him to play for that team, the fans, and that is what it is. He’s working extremely well here but I have to say in his defense, write what you want about him, me, please don’t say lies, don’t put him in a situation that people can think he’s not a polite, educated guy, he is. He never had a fight with me. We never had a harsh exchange of words, everything is respected, I have no problems at all."

Video

What's next?

Pogba will start as captain against Brighton on Sunday and hope to continue his great form from the World Cup and last weekend's Premier League opening fixture. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer but will want to prove his commitment to Manchester United and ability to lead the team with another stellar performance.