Jose Mourinho: Gaffer, thank you and au revoir!

Dinesh Pai FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 148 // 23 Dec 2018, 14:28 IST

Manchester United has been a football club drowned in rich history, a result of extraordinary gentlemen being given the responsibility of managing the club.

Jose Mourinho is part of that history now, in a period of time where it was clearly the most difficult to take up the job. Looking back now, as his time at United comes to an end, what a few years its been with Jose at the helm. Successes or failures, it has been a journey filled with determination and perseverance.

A sports psychologist I met recently mentioned why our society tends to romanticize sports. It is because sportsmen demonstrate to the rest of the world that it is possible to chase impossible dreams and turn it into reality.

Well, Mourinho is an example of how success is not too far if you want it. The Portuguese man who conquered England when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the Red Devils, that takes some talent and more.

He was destined to land up at Old Trafford some day and his public admiration for the club and the fans made it almost inevitable. Mourinho started his career at Benfica before moving on to FC Porto.

It was at Porto where he laid down the gauntlet. Who could forget his team's 2003/04 Champions League clash with United and his dash to the corner flag to celebrate with his players.

He had beaten the mighty Manchester United and he eventually went on to win the Champions League that season. Euphoric indeed.

Following this initial euphoria, his terms at Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid meant, he won the domestic league title in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain proving his credentials as a serial winner.

This also meant, there would always be an opportunity at United and it made itself available as soon as Louis Van Gaal was sacked as coach.

Mourinho also has been a public admirer of Sir Alex, which am sure would have caught the eyes of United bosses. And at last, on a gloomy day in May, 2016, Jose Mourinho returned to manage the biggest club in the world and also to the stadium where his journey started.

The past three years has been a magnificent achievement for United and Mourinho. Memories that will be ingrained in the fabric of the club. It is easily forgotten how Manchester United did not play Champions League football year in and year out.

He made that possible, barring the first season, where he won the Europa League to give us, the fans, the opportunity to witness Champions League nights.

Agreed, the Premier League campaigns have been a disappointment, but I like to believe that he had a plan to turn things around, he always does. Successes aside, personally, his passionate expressions during the home game against Newcastle this season was enough for me to realize he cared deeply about the club.

Even if the results went against the club, we had a manager who could take the stick for the performances put in by our players and come out fighting.

And yes, the players, if rumours are confirmed that he lost the dressing room in the last few days, it has to be said, what a toxic bunch of players are at United right now. Let's save that discussion for another day.

The bottom line is, Mourinho, your term as Manager of Manchester United will be fondly remembered. You are a media darling, but Stretford End reads no gossip columns in the tabloids, so we stood behind you until the very end, because that is what this club expects from the supporters.

Your exchanges with the press reminded of the time Sir Alex used to dish out warnings in the media centre. What a roller-coaster few years it has been and am sure you have felt the intensity of being responsible for this great club. It would, however, be an oversight if I do not thank you for the last few years. Gratitude for all those comebacks and the trophies. Surely, Old Trafford will miss you Mourinho.

As you took over in May 2016, you said it is difficult to describe United, well the same can be said about you.

The successful career you have had is in my belief just the start and there will be a time in the future when United bosses sit back and wonder if they missed a trick by sacking you. That being said, am sure good things lie ahead. Old Trafford begins its wait for the return of the prodigal son, again.

