Jose Mourinho is living firmly in the past

Jose Mourinho

"Yesterday, my dream died" is one phrase that encapsulates one of the most heartbreaking moments in football history. Claudio Ranieri led Leicester City to the most improbable of league triumphs. They beat all the powerhouses of English football like Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea to the 2015-16 Premier League trophy.

One of the greatest underdog stories of all time quickly turned sour the next season when Leicester could not replicate the form of the previous year and were dangerously close to the relegation zone. The board of Leicester city axed their manager who had led them to the great triumph, leading to Claudio Ranieri uttering those four words in a heartbreaking interview.

This event more than any other proves that football is a results business and in the end only the results matter.

In recent months, Jose Mourinho has taken the path of reminding everyone of his glory years. In the 1-0 defeat to Juventus at Old Trafford, he raised three fingers to the opposing fans reminding them of the treble he won with Inter in the 2009 - 2010 season.

The three finger gesture was by no means new to English fans. Mourinho had shown it to the Chelsea faithful reminding them he won three Premier League titles with them. He had also pointed out in his interview after the Tottenham defeat that he had won three Premier League titles which the other nineteen managers in the division combined had not reached.

The most recent reminder came after the narrow home win against Young Boys when Mourinho said

“For some of my lovers, for some of the ones that like stats, I’ve had 14 seasons in the Champions League and 14 times I’ve qualified through the group stages, they’ve never stayed in the group stage. The season I didn’t play Champions League, I won the Europa League".

One can understand the amount of pressure on the Portuguese boss. Manchester United is arguably the biggest football brand and the requirements placed on the manger by their huge fan base, ex-players and the board can be unbearable at times.

When the fans or ex players feel like the coach is not performing to their expectations, it can turn downright abusive and derogatory to a coach of the calibre of Jose Mourinho. One can argue that by reminding us of what he has done, he is demanding the respect that he deserves.

However, Jose is not the only one that has successful history to remember. The fans, the players, ex players, the board and any other person who ever saw Manchester United games under Sir Alex Ferguson will have fond memories of the style of play and winning mentality the Red Devils possessed.

Whenever Jose now talks of how he has won in the past the fans also remember their history and wonder why a marriage between a top club and top manager isn't working.

Rio Ferdinand discussed Mourinho's comments after the victory over Young Boys and said:

"No one doubts the history he's put down, the trophies he's won. None of us sit here and say he was terrible before at Real Madrid or Chelsea - he was fantastic. But we're talking about here and now. Why are we looking back at his past stuff? You look forward. You look at what you're doing now. Just look at your team. Your team are not playing the way they're expected to play. They're not entertaining us. I can't sit here and say this team is entertaining us."

Mourinho is also living in the past with respect to his attitude towards his players. The ex Madrid boss has never been a stranger to controversy and publicly criticizing his players is one tool in his toolbox that he has refused to give up.

The likes of Drogba, Terry, Zanetti, Eto'o, Lampard etc. enjoyed very good spells under Jose Mourinho. Terry and some other ex players often talk about the way Mourinho always elicited a positive reaction from them with his criticism. Jose has tried this tactic with many players of the modern era and has failed.

The players of this age break into the limelight at a younger age, are less mature and receive heavy paychecks. They are also doted on by fans, agents and the clubs. This has contributed significantly to a decline in their ability to cope with criticism. While Mourinho persists with this tactic, other managers like Pep and Klopp have learned more innovative and effective means of man management that do not involve public criticism.

Jose Mourinho is one of the greatest managers to have ever graced the game. However, the beautiful game is evolving so fast it becomes increasingly difficult to keep up with it.

The past is a necessary guide to the future. If Jose must make a bright future for himself and Manchester United, he must leave the past alone and adapt to the style, man management and tactical requirements of the present.