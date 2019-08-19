Jose Mourinho News: Former Manchester United boss appears to tear up as he explains how he 'cannot enjoy' managerial break

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the story?

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho appeared to be on the verge of tears as he discussed his inability to enjoy his break from football in a recent interview.

In case you didn't know...

Mourinho has been away from the touchline since he was sacked by Manchester United in December last year, following a series of disheartening results.

The break marks the first time since the controversial Portuguese's career began with Benfica in 2000, that he has started a season without a coaching job.

The 'Special One' has admitted that he has rejected a few offers for a managerial role as they did not represent the level he wanted to work in.

The 56-year-old recently joined Sky Sports as a Premier League pundit and is still making the headlines for his controversial comments in the studio.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Spanish broadcast El Chiringuito, via Gazzetta dello Sport, Mourinho appeared to tear up as he admitted that he misses the game too much to enjoy his break. He said,

"The moment I went to professional football was when I had the click.

"It's serious stuff and it has been serious stuff until now - nonstop. And now I stop, and instead of enjoying it, I can't really enjoy it. I miss it."

After his managerial start at Benfica, Mourinho has gone on to manage the likes of Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, and the Portuguese is now in pursuit of a new challenge.

What's next?

Mourinho has previously hinted that coaching a national team could be the next step for him but it remains to be seen if he will bid farewell to club challenges in favour of international glory.