Jose Mourinho provides Alexis Sanchez injury update

Not a great day for Jose

Jose Mourinho cut a frustrated figure as his Manchester United side succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion. Alexis Sanchez missed the game despite training with the team through the week due to a minor niggle.

In the Chilean international's absence, United's attack looked bland and uninspired. Starting with a front 3 of Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata, United failed to use the width of the pitch or feed sumptuous balls into the box for the big Belgian striker to pounce upon.

Their defensive frailties were once again brought to the fore as Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof had a day to forget at the Falmer stadium.

However, after seeing Martial put in yet another underwhelming shift, fans will be eager to know when Alexis Sanchez will return from his injury.

On being asked about the injury after the defeat, Jose Mourinho said,

“I don’t know. I don’t know really well but let’s wait for results of studies."

“I don’t think it’s a big thing. I would say one week, two weeks max.”

Manchester United are berating the performance that United put in yesterday and there are plenty of supporters who believe that it was, perhaps, the worst performance by the team under the tutelage of the 'Special One'.

Jose Mourinho refused to blame his players but acknowledged the fact that his team made far too many mistakes than one team could afford to as they fell behind to 3 goals in the first half.

Jose told Sky Sports,

“Too many mistakes. We were punished by the mistakes,”

“Sometimes you make mistakes and are not punished but we were punished by every mistake we made. The third goal was too hard.

“An accumulation of mistakes and punishments with goals was giving happiness and confidence to Brighton.”

He also defended his side by saying,

"The team in the second half tried, but I think the mental point of view, the accumulation of mistakes and punishment step by step was giving happiness and confidence to a good team like Brighton, who took that confidence from us.