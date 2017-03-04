Manchester United transfer rumour: Jose Mourinho to pursue Tottenham's Eric Dier in the summer

What’s the story?

With a massive £200 million budget handed to Jose Mourinho for the summer transfer window, Manchester United are set to raid Tottenham for their 23-year-old midfielder Eric Dier with a £35million bid in the summer, claims The Sun. Jose Mourinho is believed to be a big fan of the England international and had reportedly tried to sign him in the January transfer window.

A source close to the club told The Sun: “United are interested in Dier, and looked at making a move for him in the January transfer window. Obviously that didn't come off, but Mourinho has him on a list of targets for the summer. He likes him.”

“Tottenham do not want to sell him under any circumstances, but you never know what can happen when the money is on the table.”

In case you didn’t know...

Eric Dier joined Tottenham from Sporting CP for £4m back in 2014 and has gone on to become a key member of the club’s first team. Dier has made 113 appearances for Spurs in all competition scoring six goals. Dier is known for his versatility and can play both in defence and in midfield.

The 23-year-old was also linked with a move to Chelsea in January with Antonio Conte showing interest in the English midfielder. Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino is not willing to part with the Englishman as he sees him to be a key member of his squad and a big part of the club going forward.

The versatile player signed a new five-year contract with Tottenham in September last year.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho’s interest in Dier comes as no surprise given the youngster’s awareness and versatility. The defensive-minded player can bring stability in United’s midfield, which is short of numbers after the sale of Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton in January.

(Video Courtesy: GAEBBA YouTube Channel)

Mourinho could use that money to fund Dier’s move to Old Trafford in the summer. Dier can also provide protection for Paul Pogba ahead of the back four, similar to a role that Andrea Pirlo played at Juventus when Pogba was in the Serie A champions team.

What’s next?

The England international could be a long-term replacement for veteran Manchester United midfielder, Michael Carrick, who is most likely set to retire at the end of the season. Carrick, too, made the move from White Hart Lane to Old Trafford in 2006.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Eric Dier has proved himself to be a capable midfielder over the years and has played a key role in Tottenham’s strong defence. The Englishman could provide ample defensive cover to the Manchester United midfield, which has looked vulnerable when the duo of Ander Herrera and Pogba have played together.